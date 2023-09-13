Unitek Joins Forces with Highlands Community Charter and Technical Schools

Together, we envision a community where adults can reach their full potential through personal empowerment and financial self-sufficiency. Tweet this

Through this transformative partnership, Highlands Community Charter and Technical Schools will work with Unitek Learning to better assist students in Sacramento by providing its students with access to Unitek College's Medical Assisting (MA) program. Students in this program currently learn through hands-on lab exercises, online exercises, and supervised externship hours. They will also benefit from experienced instructors and employment assistance. HCCTS has projected a class size of 60 students per year, which will allow them to help these individuals enter the U.S. workforce at no educational cost.

"In a remarkable partnership that echoes the spirit of 'Never Too Late to Graduate,' Highlands Community Charter School stands as a beacon of hope for the community," said Karilyn Van Oosten, Vice President of Strategic Business Development at Unitek Learning. "Through their unwavering commitment to adult learners aged 22 and above, who seek to attain their U.S. high school diploma, along with valuable career training, they are transforming lives. We are excited to bring the MA program to the Sacramento Campus. We envision uplifting 60 students per year, empowering them to enter the U.S. workforce with confidence and competence. Together, we can embrace the transformative power of education and its profound impact on our community's future."

Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Unitek Training Healthcare, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

