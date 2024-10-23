Unitek Learning and Western University of Health Sciences Launch Joint Initiative

Partnering with WesternU is a great opportunity for us to collaborate and address the healthcare needs of local communities across the country. Post this

WesternU CGN Dean Mary Lopez added: "This collaboration allows us to support Unitek employees who want to grow their careers and invest in creating opportunities for the diverse workforce throughout the state of California and the nation. Our participation with Unitek is a testament to our shared values and dedication to building a sustainable workforce for years to come."

Through this initiative, Unitek faculty members will have the opportunity to enroll in WesternU CGN's Doctor of Nursing Practice Leadership Program (DNP-Leadership). This program prepares students to apply and evaluate clinical evidence. In addition, students will learn how to design systems of care delivery that are locally acceptable, economically feasible, and highly impactful. Unitek employees will also receive support from the Educational Pathways Program in the Faculty Institute. They project a cohort of approximately 20 students for the 2024-2025 academic year, with an anticipated 20-30 candidates for the 2025-2026 academic year. Through this alliance, they will help these individuals advance their nursing education careers at decreased educational cost.

"Partnering with WesternU is a great opportunity for us to collaborate and address the healthcare needs of local communities across the country," said Scott Tierno, Director of The Academic Leadership Academy at Unitek Learning. "This collaboration will allow Unitek Learning and our colleges nationwide to become part of the solution. We are honored to help build our workforce through their exemplary programs and tackle this issue at the root cause."

Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Unitek Training Healthcare, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. In addition, Unitek offers healthcare workforce solutions through clinical partnerships and collaborations with major hospital systems nationwide. Unitek programs teach clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

