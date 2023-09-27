Unitek Learning Celebrates Nursing Graduates in Idaho Falls

We are so thrilled for our nursing and medical assisting graduates in Idaho Falls. Tweet this

Sterling Hunting, a BSN graduate, added: "My experience at the Idaho Falls Eagle Gate College Campus was an incredible one. We had instructors who were truly passionate about what they were teaching, and you could feel it. They were invested in our success because they wanted us to be the best nurses possible. This means that they were willing to support us at any time, including late nights and weekends. The Idaho Falls Campus gave us incredible opportunities for learning within the classroom, skills lab, simulation lab, and clinical experiences. This program not only allows me to be successful as a nurse, but it has created lifelong relationships with my classmates. I am truly grateful for the instructors, along with all the support for the entire faculty team, and my classmates who made this experience not just full of learning but made it enjoyable with unforgettable moments."

The nursing programs at Idaho Falls are ideal for anyone looking to earn their degree and advance their career. Since Eagle Gate College offers programs in a blended format, students at Idaho Falls can complete some of their courses online. While on campus, students learn from experienced instructors and gain hands-on experience at various facilities. From a virtual reality laboratory to high-fidelity simulation labs and NCLEX passing assistance, the nursing programs at Idaho Falls are designed to provide each student with an enriching experience.

"We are so thrilled for our nursing and medical assisting graduates in Idaho Falls," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "At Eagle Gate College, we strive to ensure our graduates are prepared to address the growing demands of this healthcare system. Our educational approach focuses on excellence, communication, teamwork, and trust. By working together and embracing these values, our graduates can help create a brighter future for us all."

Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Unitek Training Healthcare, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

