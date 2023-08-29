Unitek Learning Celebrates Partnership with FrannyCares

We are deeply honored to partner with FrannyCares, an organization that's dedicated to improving the lives of professional caregivers and revolutionizing the job search process. Tweet this

Francine Hwang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at FrannyCares, added: "FrannyCares is committed to empowering caregivers through advocacy, agency and education. Our partnership with Unitek is a testament to our shared values and dedication to building and fostering a sustainable workforce for years to come."

Through this partnership with Unitek Learning, members of FrannyCares will receive a special tuition rate for programs at Unitek College. Some of the programs at Unitek College include the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Vocational Nursing, Medical Assisting, Dental Assisting, and Medical Office Administration. This unique opportunity will provide individuals with a chance to learn while they earn.

"Together, we endeavor to provide caregivers with the necessary tools, resources, and support to flourish in their roles," said Caitlin Masterson, Vice President of Workforce Development Administration at Unitek Learning. "FrannyCares's vision resonates deeply with Unitek Learning's dedication to offering real-world education and tailored programs that address the specific needs of our partners. We are excited to combine our expertise and resources to equip caregivers with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in their roles. Thanks to this joint initiative, we will continue to elevate the caregiving profession and contribute to a brighter future for caregivers everywhere."

Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Unitek Training Healthcare, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

