Unitek Learning Celebrates Renovated Campus and New Opportunities

Brookline College Returns to Tempe, Arizona in August 2023
TEMPE, Ariz. , Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On August 7th, the Brookline College Tempe campus resumed classes at 1140 South Priest Drive in Arizona. In 2022, the campus experienced a flood that caused a temporary relocation of classes. Not only has the location been restored, but the flood prompted a campus-wide renovation and facility improvements. Students will benefit from a new collaboration center, upgraded digital equipment in the classrooms, and a new computer center.
"This is thrilling news for our team and our students," said Maria Walters, the Campus Director in Tempe. "Despite the challenges they faced, the staff and instructors worked diligently to transition our students back to campus and give them the best experience possible. I am so proud of what we have accomplished in the past year, and I look forward to a fresh start at our remodeled campus."
The Brookline College Tempe campus offers a variety of programs, including Medical Assisting, Sterile Processing, and Surgical Technology. All the programs at Tempe feature supervised externships to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals. In addition, hands-on labs provide a safe environment for students to advance their knowledge, hone their professional skills, and learn under the supervision of experienced professionals.
"We are so thrilled for this homecoming in Tempe," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "Our goal is to produce highly skilled graduates for the field of healthcare. We can't wait to see what the future holds for them in Tempe."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Unitek Training Healthcare, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
