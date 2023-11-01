Unitek Learning Sponsors Shining Stars of Nursing Awards Gala

We sponsored this celebration to help empower nurses throughout Nevada. Post this

Throughout the gala, many recipients received prestigious awards. One of the awards recognized fifty nurses under the age of fifty who had shown excellence in their practice, phenomenal leadership skills, community service, and advocacy for others. Proceeds from the dinner and awards gala will benefit the professional development of nurses and help grant access to quality healthcare in Nevada. The Nevada Nurses Foundation has given more than $225,000 in scholarships and grants and recognized at least 3,000 Nevada nurses and student nurses.

"We sponsored this celebration to help empower nurses throughout Nevada," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Unitek Learning. "These events and partnerships are the foundation for achieving progress so that we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most. At Unitek Learning, we will continue to support our communities and expand our education offerings for the nation."

Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Unitek Training Healthcare, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

