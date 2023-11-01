Unitek Learning Sponsors Shining Stars of Nursing Awards Gala

Unitek supports the Nevada Nurses Association and future of nursing at Las Vegas event
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 14, 2023, Unitek Learning attended the Shining Stars of Nursing in Nevada Dinner and Awards Gala at the Aliante Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Nevada Nurses Foundation and Nevada Nurses Association hosted this annual event to honor the accomplishments of nursing leaders and student nurses. By sponsoring this gala, Unitek Learning demonstrated their support for the professional development of nurses and increasing access to quality healthcare.
"We were so thrilled to sponsor this inspirational event. It was an honor and a privilege," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "The Nevada Nurses Foundation is an outstanding non-profit organization that works with the Nevada Nurses Association to create more opportunities for student nurses through recognition, grants, and scholarships. Together, we can help equip future generations with the career skills they need to succeed and improve healthcare for all."
Throughout the gala, many recipients received prestigious awards. One of the awards recognized fifty nurses under the age of fifty who had shown excellence in their practice, phenomenal leadership skills, community service, and advocacy for others. Proceeds from the dinner and awards gala will benefit the professional development of nurses and help grant access to quality healthcare in Nevada. The Nevada Nurses Foundation has given more than $225,000 in scholarships and grants and recognized at least 3,000 Nevada nurses and student nurses.
"We sponsored this celebration to help empower nurses throughout Nevada," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Unitek Learning. "These events and partnerships are the foundation for achieving progress so that we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most. At Unitek Learning, we will continue to support our communities and expand our education offerings for the nation."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Unitek Training Healthcare, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
David Higley, Chief Marketing Officer, Unitek Learning
