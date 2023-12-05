Unitek Learning Wins Award of Excellence in Faculty Development

These innovations have fostered greater efficiencies, seamless communication, and improved learning outcomes. Post this

The submission team members included Abdel Yosef, Ph.D., RN, CNE, Provost and Chief Academic Officer; Jamie Holcomb, Ed.D., Vice President of Academic Strategy and Faculty Success, Scott Tierno, D.A., PMP, Director of The Academic Leadership Academy; and Kyejung Yang, Ph.D., Director of Faculty Development and Training. Dr. Holcomb, Dr. Tierno, and Dr. Yang accepted this award for Unitek Learning in National Harbor, Maryland in October of 2023.

The Faculty Institute offers comprehensive support through apprentice, preceptor, and mentorship programs, educational degree pathways and credential opportunities, an extensive Center for Excellence in Teaching, active learning initiatives, virtual events and programs including an annual national conference, and a leadership academy to help faculty transition to future leadership roles. This combination has facilitated dynamic practices in faculty development that lead to learning effectiveness and faculty satisfaction. These innovations have fostered greater efficiencies, seamless communication, and improved learning outcomes.

"At Unitek, we care greatly about our communities," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "This award reflects the deep commitment of our team and organization to use faculty development to support our students, faculty, and staff, while strengthening outcomes at all levels."

Dr. Yosef added: "Faculty are the core of our educational community, and the many supports we are putting in place through the Faculty Institute demonstrate our commitment to their growth, development, and student success. The OLC Excellence in Faculty Development Award celebrates the impactful work being done by our team to improve the faculty experience from the beginning of their journey with us through their transition to future leaders in our organization."

Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Unitek Training Healthcare, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

Media Contact

Jamie Holcomb, Vice President of Academic Strategy and Faculty Success, Unitek Learning, +1 (949) 994-3005, [email protected], https://www.uniteklearning.com/

SOURCE Unitek Learning