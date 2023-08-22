Uniting for Children's Hospitals: Take 5 Oil Change Ignites Impressive Fundraiser, Take 5 Car Wash Continues the Momentum

"This year, with Take 5 Car Wash by our side, we are confident that we can surpass our previous achievements and provide much-needed support to these hospitals. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of children and their families." - Mo Khalid, President and EVP, Take 5 Oil Change. Tweet this

"Last year, we witnessed the incredible generosity of our customers and the difference it made for children's hospitals," said Mo Khalid, President and EVP, Take 5 Oil Change. "This year, with Take 5 Car Wash by our side, we are confident that we can surpass our previous achievements and provide much-needed support to these hospitals. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of children and their families."

For those who want to take part in the fundraiser and have a chance at a fantastic reward, Take 5 has a couple of special offers. Through September 16, everyone who donates $3 or more at a Take 5 Oil Change location will be entered into a drawing for a free oil change, with one winner per location. Throughout the entire month of September, Take 5 Car Wash will offer six prizes of a year of free car washes. Anyone who donates $5 or more or purchases a car wash through the dedicated fundraiser webpage will be entered for a chance to win one of the year-long Take 5 Unlimited membership prizes. Additionally, a portion of all car wash sales made through the fundraiser webpage, along with a portion of proceeds from Pro5™ and Pro5™ Plus washes and memberships bought on-site, will be donated to children's hospitals local to the customers' communities.

Take 5 Car Wash and Take 5 Oil Change invite their customers and the community to join them in their endeavor to create brighter futures for children in need. Every donation, no matter how small, will contribute to the overall goal and help provide critical resources to children's hospitals nationwide.

To donate or purchase a car wash with a portion of proceeds benefitting the fundraiser, please visit:https://go.take5.com/suds

About Take 5 Car Wash

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Take 5 Car Wash® is the largest express car wash operator in the U.S. with over 400 sites nationwide. Established in 2020, Take 5 Car Wash delivers a fast, friendly, and convenient car wash experience with a customer- and people-first culture. Take 5 Car Wash is committed to providing customers with the highest level of service and the latest technology in car wash and detail services. Take 5 Car Wash is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America, and Driven Brands Car Wash, the largest car wash operator in the world with more than 1,000 locations in 14 countries. For more information, visit http://www.take5.com/car-wash.

About Take 5 Oil Change

Established in 1984, Take 5 Oil Change® is a quick lube service featuring a unique drive-thru concept that allows customers to never leave the comfort of their car. The brand offers an on average 10-minute oil change service and ancillary services such as air filter replacement, wiper blade changes, and coolant exchanges. Take 5 has more than 750 company-owned and franchised service centers throughout the United States and Canada. Take 5 Oil Change is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. For more information, visit https://www.take5.com/oil-change/.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,800 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.8 billion in system-wide sales.

Media Contact

Devon Prince, Take 5, 360-567-7341, [email protected], https://www.take5.com/

SOURCE Take 5