Uniting Forces to Address Accounting Student Pipeline Crisis: American Accounting Association and NABA Inc. to Host Pipeline Stakeholder Symposium

The symposium aims to address the pressing issue of the accounting student pipeline crisis by bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders. With a focus on strengthening relationships and fostering joint learning, the event will serve as a platform to explore strategies, initiatives, and collaborative opportunities to alleviate the crisis and enhance impact in key areas.

The primary objective of the symposium is to convene pipeline stakeholders to collectively confront the challenges faced in attracting students to the accounting profession. This focus encompasses not only attracting students to accounting education but also providing support to guide them through the educational pipeline. By targeting the front-end of the pipeline, the event will delve into methods to increase enrollment in the accounting field, ensuring a robust and diverse talent pool for the future.

"At NABA Inc., our core mission revolves around empowering and uplifting Black Business Leaders within the accounting and finance sectors. This collaboration with AAA on the Pipeline Stakeholder Symposium underscores our dedication to nurturing collaboration and leveraging innovation to attract and provide comprehensive support to students throughout their educational journey, said Guylaine Saint Juste, President & CEO of NABA Inc."

Throughout the symposium, participants will engage in facilitated discussions to identify specific areas where each stakeholder can make an impact. By pooling their expertise, resources, and insights, attendees will collaboratively explore opportunities to amplify their efforts, yielding meaningful outcomes that extend beyond individual capacities.

Event Details:

Name: Pipeline Stakeholder Symposium

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023 ( 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ) Friday, September 29, 2023 ( 8:30 AM - 1:00 PM )

( ) ( ) Location: Convene Conference Center, 600 14th Street NW, Washington, DC

The AAA and NABA Inc. invited accounting professionals, educators, industry leaders, associations, policymakers, and advocates to join this crucial symposium. By coming together, attendees will contribute to shaping the future of accounting education and the profession, ensuring its continued growth and relevance in an evolving global landscape.

About the American Accounting Association (AAA)

The American Accounting Association is the premier community of accountants in academia. Founded in 1916, we have a rich and reputable history built on leading-edge research and publications. The diversity of our membership creates a fertile environment for collaboration and innovation.

Website: https://aaahq.org

About the National Association of Black Accountants, Inc. (NABA Inc.)

NABA Inc. is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to bridging the opportunity gap for Black professionals in the accounting, finance, and related business professions. Founded in 1969, NABA Inc. has a proven track record in providing educational, career, and networking opportunities that empower its members to reach their full potential.

Website: www.nabainc.org

Media Contact

Toi Eshun, NABA Inc., 1 678-760-3490, [email protected], www.nabainc.org

Dr. Yvonne L. Hinson, American Accounting Association, 1 336.407.0161, [email protected], https://aaahq.org

SOURCE NABA Inc.