Unito Expands Partnership with Asana, Now Included in Enterprise Offering for AI-Driven Workflow Integration

Now available as an add-on for Asana customers, Unito's deep two-way integration platform connects Asana with critical enterprise systems of record to unify complex work structures and supercharge AI-powered work management.

MONTREAL, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unito announces a deepened strategic partnership with Asana, marking a pivotal milestone in providing a unified experience for global customers. As Asana's first technology partner available directly through its own procurement channel, organizations can now seamlessly integrate Unito's no-code sync engine as a native part of their work management contract, establishing a new standard for enterprise-grade integration within the platform's ecosystem.

Unito enables deep integration between Asana and a growing list of 60+ enterprise tools, mirroring the essential context required for workflows to naturally span multiple systems. This ensures that as organizations connect more teams, they maintain a single source of truth and boost productivity without technical friction, allowing departments to stay in their tool of choice while remaining perfectly synchronized.

"Enterprise teams don't work in one tool; they work across dozens," said Marc Boscher, CEO of Unito. "We mirror the full complexity of how teams collaborate across systems, from the overall structure of work down to the most granular subtask details. This ensures Asana becomes the place where teams get the complete picture, not just a partial view, providing the rich context that fuels the impact of AI."

Beyond providing data accuracy, this alignment reduces the 'coordination tax' that slows cross-functional work. By automating these complex relationships, Unito eliminates the manual entry and constant status checks that stall large-scale initiatives. Whether connecting Jira engineering workflows, Salesforce revenue pipelines, or ServiceNow incident responses, the result is a significant increase in delivery velocity.

"This partnership helps establish Asana as the operational coordination layer of the enterprise," said Eron Sunando, Global Head of Channels and Ecosystems at Asana. "We ensure Asana workflows are powered by integrated data from major CRMs, service, and development tools. This type of structured data is also crucial to power AI; it provides the cross-tool context that supercharges features like Asana AI Studio and AI Teammates to deliver maximum impact."

This milestone marks the beginning of a new era for enterprise-grade collaborative work management. By providing the essential infrastructure for the modern multi-tool stack, Unito and Asana enable organizations to work more efficiently and unlock the full potential of AI-powered workflows.

About Unito

Founded in 2015, Unito is the enterprise-grade platform for live, two-way sync across business-critical tools. With secure, scalable infrastructure and fully configurable no-code setup, Unito connects 60+ applications—including Asana, Jira, ServiceNow, Azure DevOps, and Salesforce—to streamline collaboration, boost productivity, and accelerate both traditional and AI-powered workflows. Learn more at www.unito.io or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Amanda Durepos, Unito, 1 5142667466, [email protected]

SOURCE Unito