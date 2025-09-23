Unito Expands Partnership with Asana to Power Enterprise-Grade Integrations at Scale

Unito's deep integration with Asana connects projects and portfolios to 60+ enterprise tools, supercharging AI-powered work management so enterprises cut costs and boost productivity.

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unito today announced an expanded partnership with Asana that delivers deeper integrations between the two platforms. With Unito's connectors, entire Asana projects sync with more than 60 enterprise tools, including Jira, ServiceNow, Azure DevOps, and NetSuite.

For Asana customers, this unlocks a richer product experience: cross-platform collaboration without switching tools and a single source of truth in Asana. With Unito, Asana's AI-powered workflows gain the live, cross-tool data they need to deliver better outcomes—automating busywork, accelerating decisions, and freeing teams to focus on what matters most. Unito's no-code configuration, true two-way sync, and extensible platform ensure organizations can boost productivity, cut costs, and scale with confidence.

"Enterprises work across dozens of tools, and silos drain productivity," said Marc Boscher, CEO of Unito. "Partnering with Asana lets teams collaborate across platforms while keeping Asana at the center of their workflows, and ensures Asana's AI has the enterprise-wide context it needs to deliver maximum impact."

Industry analysts echo this need: Forrester notes that as collaborative work management scales enterprise-wide, integration is the single most critical factor for realizing value. By connecting Asana to the wider enterprise stack with Unito, organizations not only cut waste, improve reporting, and strengthen compliance, but also unlock the full potential of AI in their workflows.

"Asana is dedicated to helping teams cut through complexity and focus on what matters," said Eron Sunando, Head of Global Channels and Alliances at Asana. "Unito's deep connectors extend Asana's Work Graph® across the enterprise ecosystem our customers rely on, helping teams accelerate decision-making, boost productivity, and unlock greater value."

With support today for large datasets and advanced data transformations—and upcoming capabilities to sync complex data hierarchies in Asana, from portfolios to subtasks to timesheets—Unito and Asana are paving the way for the future of AI-powered collaborative work management, enabling mission-critical workflows at enterprise scale.

About Unito

Founded in 2015, Unito is the enterprise-grade platform for live, two-way sync across business-critical tools. With secure, scalable infrastructure and fully configurable no-code setup, Unito connects 60+ applications—including Asana, Jira, ServiceNow, Azure DevOps, and NetSuite—to streamline collaboration, boost productivity, and accelerate both traditional and AI-powered workflows. Learn more at www.unito.io or contact [email protected].

About Asana

Asana is a leading work management platform for human and AI collaboration. Over 170,000 customers like Accenture, Amazon, Anthropic, and Suzuki rely on Asana to align teams and accelerate organizational impact. Whether it's managing strategic initiatives, cross-functional programs, or company-wide goals, Asana helps organizations bring clarity to complexity—turning plans into action with AI working alongside teams every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.asana.com.

