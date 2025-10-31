Unito Expands Partnership With Wrike to Supercharge Datahub With Two-Way Sync for Richer, Real-Time Collaboration

Wrike Datahub now leverages Unito's robust two-way sync technology, eliminating silos by creating a live, bi-directional connection between Wrike and the systems where enterprise data lives. Teams can not only view up-to-date information from connected tools but also make changes directly in Wrike that automatically update across systems, ensuring alignment and real-time accuracy.

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unito today announced its connector for Wrike Datahub, a new capability that centralizes critical enterprise data from spreadsheets, databases, CRMs, ERPs, and other essential systems. By embedding Unito's robust integration technology under the hood, Datahub automatically fuels Wrike with structured data, so leaders and teams no longer have to import or update information manually. The result: Wrike becomes the single source of truth where work, reporting, and decisions stay fully aligned. Every update made in Wrike can automatically sync back to source systems, keeping data consistent across the enterprise.

According to McKinsey, data silos cost U.S. businesses an estimated $3.1 trillion annually in lost revenue and productivity. Datahub solves this problem by using Unito's robust sync capabilities to unify scattered information, enabling a seamless flow of data between Wrike and connected systems—so every team operates from a single, trusted source.

"Teams can't afford to work with incomplete or fragmented data," said Marc Boscher, CEO of Unito. "Unito's sync engine gives Wrike users the ability not just to bring data into Datahub, but to act on it. Updates made in Wrike flow back automatically to systems of record, ensuring leaders and teams can act with confidence while keeping data consistent across every system. With Wrike now having both read and write access to business critical tools, its AI capabilities become even more accurate, more contextual, and better equipped to reason and act."

Unito's two-way sync fuels Datahub's ability to connect Wrike with the tools where enterprise data lives—including spreadsheets, CRMs, ERPs, and databases. By enabling information to flow seamlessly it ensures teams always have the most current data, wherever they work. Finance and operations teams can keep budgets and forecasts synchronized. Sales and customer success teams can view the latest CRM data, directly from Wrike. Product and supply chain managers can track real-time inventory levels, with updates automatically reflected from ERP systems. Compliance teams can maintain audit-ready data that stays continuously in sync between Wrike and their systems of record.

"With Unito's powerful two-way sync, Wrike Datahub becomes more than just a source of information—it transforms into a dynamic system of action," said Alexey Korotich, Chief Product Officer, Wrike. "Our customers can seamlessly connect the tools they rely on, eliminate silos, and act on real-time data without ever leaving Wrike. That's a critical foundation for creating more intelligent workflows and enabling AI-powered decision-making."

This announcement reflects a partnership that has been growing since 2017, with both companies steadily expanding the scope of collaboration to help enterprise customers eliminate silos and work more productively.

