Unito Launches Enterprise-Grade Connectors for Atlassian Teamwork Graph, Supercharging Rovo, AI Search, and Workflow Automation Across Tools

Unito's new connectors for Atlassian's Teamwork Graph bring cross-tool knowledge from Salesforce, ServiceNow, Asana, and Wrike into the Atlassian Cloud Platform enabling Rovo, including agentic AI, search, and chat, to deliver sharper insights and drive faster execution across workflows.

MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unito today announced the launch of a suite of enterprise-grade connectors for Atlassian's Teamwork Graph – the intelligent data layer that connects teams, goals, work, and knowledge – to further enable Rovo, Atlassian's AI solution. Rovo brings together AI-powered search, chat, studio, and agents: AI teammates that help organizations find answers, automate workflows, and boost collaboration. With Unito's new connectors, enterprises can integrate data from Salesforce, ServiceNow, Asana, and Wrike directly into the Atlassian Teamwork Graph, powering Rovo and giving teams the cross-departmental context they need to maximize the value of agentic workflows.

The MIT State of AI in Business 2025 report finds that while 80% of enterprises have piloted AI, only 5% have scaled it into production. The biggest barriers aren't model quality or regulation, but poor integration with workflows. Most AI systems fail to connect across tools or adapt to the way teams actually work, resulting in organizations not scaling AI past its experimental phase.

"AI is only as powerful as the context it understands," said Marc Boscher, CEO of Unito. "Enterprises need AI that captures the full breadth of their operations by drawing on knowledge from sales, service, and project tools. When AI acts on those inputs, workflows run more smoothly, work items stay up to date, and execution across teams becomes far more effective. With the integration between Unito connectors and Atlassian's Teamwork Graph, Rovo has access to even more apps, providing a connected view of work across the organization."

That impact comes to life when information flows freely across the enterprise tool stack. Customer service tickets in ServiceNow can inform product roadmaps and generate follow-up tasks. Salesforce opportunities can update project priorities. Wrike or Asana tasks can flow into Atlassian tools where Rovo agents take the next step. By bringing these signals together, Unito equips Rovo with more context to help Atlassian users find answers faster and keep work moving.

"By bringing Unito's enterprise-grade connectors into the Atlassian Teamwork Graph, we're unlocking a new level of intelligence for our customers – connecting data, workflows, and teams across the tools they rely on every day," said Tiffany To, Executive Vice President, Platform and Enterprise at Atlassian. "These connectors strengthen the Atlassian Teamwork Graph and therefore Rovo, to ensure that customers can harness the full potential of AI, grounded in the real work happening across their organization."

Unito's connectors are designed with enterprise flexibility in mind, offering support for custom fields and objects, configurable field mappings, and precise filtering. This ensures organizations can tailor integrations to their needs, rather than being limited by rigid, one-size-fits-all setups.

For enterprises, the opportunity is clear: those that equip AI with enterprise-wide context – and the ability to act on it – will be best positioned to move from pilots to scale, gaining a decisive competitive edge.

