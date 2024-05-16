Unitus Community Credit Union Invests in IDgo to Enhance Fraud Protection and Member Experience

Unitus Community Credit Union is pleased to announce a strategic investment in IDgo, a leading fintech company specializing in authentication services.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitus Community Credit Union is pleased to announce a strategic investment in IDgo, a leading fintech company specializing in authentication services. This investment is consistent with Unitus Community Credit Union's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and enhancing the overall member experience.

By partnering with IDgo, Unitus aims to further strengthen its digital capabilities and offer cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its members in today's rapidly changing financial landscape.

"We are excited to announce our investment in IDgo, which represents a strategic move towards enhancing our digital offerings and providing our members with best-in-class financial solutions," said Steven Stapp, President and CEO of Unitus Community Credit Union. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value to our members."

By leveraging IDgo technology, Unitus has been able to streamline its operations, improve efficiency, protect members from fraudulent transactions and deliver personalized services tailored to each member's unique financial goals.

"We are delighted to welcome Unitus Community Credit Union as an investor and strategic partner," said Rocky Scales, CEO of IDgo. "This investment not only validates the value of our technology but also underscores Unitus Community Credit Union's commitment to embracing innovation and delivering superior value to its members."

About Unitus Community Credit Union

At Unitus, we're dedicated to improving lives in the communities we serve. As a member-owned local credit union, we invest in people by doing the right thing. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, we provide support for community groups through volunteerism and financial donations. Our 105,000 members count on us to serve them and their communities; our 300+ employees share that passion for service. Learn about the local impact Unitus makes by visiting unitusccu.com.

About IDgo: IDgo offers a user authentication solution to help enterprises protect consumers from fraudulent activity and improve their user authentication experiences. IDgo employs the FIDO international authentication standard combined with a proprietary set of technology for its innovative authentication service. IDgo is designed to reduce vulnerabilities, improve user experiences and maximize the widest consumer base to easily use the service. IDgo eliminates the need for passwords or sharing personal information during authentication. As a no-code/low-code and omnichannel solution that does not require a downloaded application, customers can deploy IDgo easily without using extensive IT resources or integration programming. Learn more about IDgo by visiting http://idgo.io

Media Contact

Rocky Scales, IDgo, 1 5036796364, [email protected], http://idgo.io

SOURCE IDgo