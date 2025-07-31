Unity Football Classic Announces Inaugural Event Celebrating HBCU Legacy, Faith, and Community in Jacksonville

This event is not just a game; it's a movement to uplift our youth, honor our history, and bring the community together in unity. Post this

A Weekend of Legacy and Celebration

The Unity Football Classic will feature Edward Waters University (founded 1866) and Virginia Union University (founded 1865), two HBCU institutions with deep ties to the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) and Baptist denominations. Together, they represent over 100,000 alumni and millions in their faith networks.

Weekend highlights include:

College Recruitment Fair — empowering high school students with access to scholarships and academic pathways

Kick-off Luncheon — rallying alumni, students, and supporters in celebration

Battle of the Bands — showcasing HBCU culture and talent

Tailgate Fan Fest — a family-friendly experience with food, vendors, and entertainment

The Game — Edward Waters vs. Virginia Union , kicking off at 4:00 PM , capping off the weekend and streaming on ESPN+

Community, Media & Sponsor Opportunities

The Unity Football Classic will be broadcast on ESPN+, extending reach far beyond Jacksonville and offering sponsors premium exposure across television, social media, and live event channels.

"We are thrilled to create a space where faith, education, culture, and excellence come together," said Dr. RB Holmes, Jr., Chair of the Unity Football Classic. "This event is not just a game; it's a movement to uplift our youth, honor our history, and bring the community together in unity."

Sponsorship opportunities are now available, with tailored packages offering brand visibility, community impact, and on-site activations. Local businesses, national brands, and civic organizations are invited to partner and make history alongside the inaugural event.

Tickets & More Information

Tickets are available now at www.UnityClassic.org with reserved seating at $40, general admission at $30, and discounted rates for seniors, military, students, and children. Group packages are also available.

For sponsorship inquiries, media requests, or event details, please contact Dr. Linda Groomes at [email protected].

About the Unity Football Classic

The Unity Football Classic is a celebration of HBCU excellence, faith, and community, dedicated to honoring the past and empowering the future. Through sports, education, and fellowship, the Classic aims to inspire unity and create a legacy of impact.

Unity Classic Contacts:

C Landon Griggs

Eighth & Whitner Group LLC

[email protected]

www.8wgroup.com

Dr. Linda Groomes

Unity Football Classic

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Tabitha Williams, Unity Football Classic, 1 9047353850, [email protected], www.unityclassic.org/

C. Landon Griggs, Unity Football Classic, [email protected], www.unityclassic.org/

