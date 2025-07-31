Unity Football Classic Announces Inaugural Event Celebrating HBCU Legacy, Faith, and Community in Jacksonville

The Unity Football Classic is blending sports, HBCU culture, and community pride. Edward Waters University and Virginia Union University face off in a historic matchup, surrounded by events including a college fair, tailgate fan fest, step show, and live entertainment. With strong support from local churches, civic leaders, and HBCU alumni, the weekend celebrates legacy, education, and unity. It's more than a game—it's a movement.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The historic Bethel Baptist Church, in partnership with Edward Waters University and Virginia Union University, proudly announces the inaugural Unity Football Classic, set for Saturday, September 13, 2025, at the Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium, Edward Waters University campus.
This landmark event celebrates the rich heritage of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the power of faith, and the spirit of unity, bringing together an anticipated 5,000 attendees for a weekend of sports, music, education, and community engagement.
A Weekend of Legacy and Celebration
The Unity Football Classic will feature Edward Waters University (founded 1866) and Virginia Union University (founded 1865), two HBCU institutions with deep ties to the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) and Baptist denominations. Together, they represent over 100,000 alumni and millions in their faith networks.
Weekend highlights include:
- College Recruitment Fair — empowering high school students with access to scholarships and academic pathways
- Kick-off Luncheon — rallying alumni, students, and supporters in celebration
- Battle of the Bands — showcasing HBCU culture and talent
- Tailgate Fan Fest — a family-friendly experience with food, vendors, and entertainment
- The Game — Edward Waters vs. Virginia Union, kicking off at 4:00 PM, capping off the weekend and streaming on ESPN+
Community, Media & Sponsor Opportunities
The Unity Football Classic will be broadcast on ESPN+, extending reach far beyond Jacksonville and offering sponsors premium exposure across television, social media, and live event channels.
"We are thrilled to create a space where faith, education, culture, and excellence come together," said Dr. RB Holmes, Jr., Chair of the Unity Football Classic. "This event is not just a game; it's a movement to uplift our youth, honor our history, and bring the community together in unity."
Sponsorship opportunities are now available, with tailored packages offering brand visibility, community impact, and on-site activations. Local businesses, national brands, and civic organizations are invited to partner and make history alongside the inaugural event.
Tickets & More Information
Tickets are available now at www.UnityClassic.org with reserved seating at $40, general admission at $30, and discounted rates for seniors, military, students, and children. Group packages are also available.
For sponsorship inquiries, media requests, or event details, please contact Dr. Linda Groomes at [email protected].
About the Unity Football Classic
The Unity Football Classic is a celebration of HBCU excellence, faith, and community, dedicated to honoring the past and empowering the future. Through sports, education, and fellowship, the Classic aims to inspire unity and create a legacy of impact.
