Universal API Powers Real-Time Contact Data From Seamless.AI

Users will be able access the World's Best Sales Leads without having to log in to the app directly, keeping their data enriched and clean 24/7 on demand. Dealing with huge data gaps will be a thing of the past. All that is needed is a name or an email to call the Seamless.AI API to update old leads, fill in holes with missing titles, firmographics, and other important data points.

What's possible with the Seamless.AI Universal API boils down to what teams need to scale sales and what programmers can build out. The sky is truly the limit with the Universal API.

The CEO and Founder of Seamless.AI, Brandon Bornancin, points out that the Universal API launch is largely attributed to user feedback, and for him the API launch is just the start of more exciting releases and milestones for 2025: "We're listening to our customers every day and working hard to build everything you need to succeed. Keep the feedback coming… we work for you 24/7/365."

See more about the API and it's features at Seamless.AI.

About Seamles.AI

Seamless.AI is the highest-rated software product on G2 for Customer Satisfaction. It is the #1 sales intelligence platform for sales prospecting, lead generation, and appointment setting. It's the only search engine that uses artificial intelligence to deliver the most up-to-date contact and company data. With superior coverage, the best data accuracy, and cutting-edge features like Job Changes, Buyer Intent, and Org Charts, Seamless.AI empowers over 500,000 sales teams with the insights and tools they need to close more deals and grow their businesses at an unprecedented pace.

Contact: Jonathan Pogact, VP of Marketing, Seamless.AI

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Jonathan Pogact, Seamless.AI, 1 9149248819, [email protected], https://seamless.ai

SOURCE Seamless.AI