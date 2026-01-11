Universal Industrial Services Expands Capabilities With Full GRP Access & Safety Systems Across the UK

Universal Industrial Services LLP has expanded its capabilities to include a full range of bespoke GRP access and safety systems, providing lightweight, corrosion-resistant alternatives to traditional steel solutions. The new GRP services are delivered as a complete design, manufacture, and installation package for commercial and industrial projects across the UK.

With over 30 years of experience delivering complex steelwork, architectural metalwork, and access structures, UIS now provides fully designed, manufactured, and installed GRP walkways, platforms, riser flooring, handrails, mezzanines, and service shaft safety systems - offering clients a lightweight, corrosion-resistant alternative to traditional steel and timber systems.

The new UIS GRP services are delivered as a complete turnkey solution, covering consultation, in-house design and detailing, bespoke fabrication, and on-site installation, all backed by UIS's existing ISO 9001 quality management systems and strict health and safety standards.

Responding to Modern Construction & Safety Demands

GRP systems are increasingly specified across UK construction, utilities, and industrial environments due to their non-corrosive, non-conductive, anti-slip, and low-maintenance properties. UIS's expansion into GRP reflects growing demand for access and safety solutions that perform reliably in plant rooms, rooftops, service risers, M&E environments, live facilities, and harsh operating conditions.

"Our clients are facing tighter safety regulations, challenging environments, and increasing pressure to reduce long-term maintenance costs," said a spokesperson for Universal Industrial Services. "By expanding our GRP offering, we are providing safer, faster, and more adaptable access solutions - without compromising on compliance or build quality."

Comprehensive GRP Solutions Now Available From UIS

UIS's GRP service range includes:

GRP Walkways, Access Decks & Maintenance Platforms

GRP Mezzanines, Stairs & Up-and-Over Access Platforms

GRP Handrails & Safety Barrier Systems

GRP Riser Flooring & Service Shaft Safety Systems

Each system is fully bespoke, designed to integrate seamlessly around existing structures, services, and site constraints. Modular construction allows for rapid installation, minimal disruption, and future adaptability - particularly valuable in live operational environments.

Built on Proven Expertise

While GRP represents an expansion of material capability, UIS applies the same engineering-led approach that has defined its reputation since 1994. The company's established experience in structural steelwork, secondary steel, and complex access installations ensures GRP systems are engineered with the same attention to loadings, compliance, and real-world site conditions.

Operating from its headquarters in Rotherham, UIS delivers projects across South Yorkshire and throughout the UK, working with main contractors, developers, engineers, and end clients in sectors including retail, healthcare, education, transport, and commercial construction.

About Universal Industrial Services LLP

Founded in 1994, Universal Industrial Services LLP (UIS) is a family-owned UK specialist in steel fabrication, architectural metalwork, and access solutions. The company provides a comprehensive in-house service covering design, detailing, manufacturing, fabrication, and installation, supported by CHAS Elite and Alcumus SafeContractor accreditations.

With the addition of GRP access and safety systems, UIS continues to invest in innovative, compliant, and future-ready solutions for modern construction environments.

For more information about UIS GRP services, visit www.uiservices.co.uk or contact [email protected].

