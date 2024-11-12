Universal Industrial Services Unveils New Commercial Balustrade Solutions to Enhance Safety and Aesthetic Appeal Across the UK

Universal Industrial Services introduces new commercial balustrade solutions combining safety and design flexibility, crafted from high-grade materials for modern spaces.

ROTHERHAM, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Universal Industrial Services (UIS), established in 1994, has announced the launch of its latest commercial balustrade solutions. These new offerings aim to meet the growing demands of modern commercial spaces by combining structural durability with modern design. Made from high-grade mild steel, stainless steel, and toughened glass, the balustrades are designed to enhance safety and aesthetic appeal in offices, hotels, retail centers, and public buildings.

UIS has been providing architectural and structural metalwork, delivering projects for a wide range of industries. Recent projects include structural glazed balustrades for the Botree Hotel in London and mezzanine balustrades for Foot Asylum on Oxford Street. These installations highlight the company's experience in handling complex projects that integrate both form and function.

UIS offers a variety of balustrade solutions tailored to different needs, including:

Commercial Glass Balustrade

Smoked Glass Balustrade

Frosted Glass Balustrade

Toughened Glass Balustrade

Bespoke Balustrades

Juliet Balcony Glass Balustrade

Garden Glass Balustrade

Frameless Glass Balustrade

Glass Balustrade Stairs

Glass Balustrade Gates

Curved Glass Balustrade

Architectural Balustrade

Stainless Steel Glass Balustrade

Spigot Glass Balustrade

Handrail for Glass Balustrade

"These new balustrade solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of commercial spaces, offering both structural integrity and design flexibility," said Jacob Hughes, Director of UIS. "Our team ensures that each project is customized to meet the client's specific requirements, from minimalist designs to more intricate architectural statements."

UIS's services are certified by BS EN 1090-1 Execution Class 2 for structural steelwork, adhering to safety and quality standards. The company continues to provide high-quality fabrication and installation services, ensuring that clients receive reliable and innovative solutions for their commercial needs.

UIS is also focused on sustainability in its manufacturing processes. The company strives to reduce waste and utilize recyclable materials, aligning with its commitment to environmental responsibility.

Located at Unit F, Bramley Way, Hellaby, Rotherham, S66 8QB, UIS is committed to delivering high-quality metalwork solutions. For more information, visit uiservices.co.uk or contact them at [email protected] or by phone at 07980906863.

About Universal Industrial Services

Universal Industrial Services specializes in architectural, structural, and sheet metalwork, offering bespoke solutions in mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium, and other metals. Founded in 1994, UIS excels in all aspects of design, machining, fabrication, and installation. The company holds BS EN 1090 Execution Class 2 certification, Alcamus Safe Contractor status, and CHAS Advanced membership.

