UNIVERSAL INSURANCE PROGRAMS Unveils New Broker Portal For Salons and Day Spas Powered by INSTANDA's Digital Platform

Phoenix-based Universal Insurance Programs (UIP) announces introduction of an enhanced ratings system and online quoting, powered by INSTANDA, for its tanning salons, salons and day spa program.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phoenix-based program administrator Universal Insurance Programs (UIP) announces today the introduction of an enhanced ratings system and online quoting, powered by INSTANDA, for its tanning salons, salons and day spa program. In the future, the new digital platform will also streamline processes with simpler access to quotes, financing, invoicing and other policy documents.

"At UIP, we seek to ease the business process and provide superior service for our carriers, brokers and insureds," said Jenny Bortman, president of UIP. "With INSTANDA's no-code platform, we've streamlined our operations and provided our team members with more autonomy, whether in IT, underwriting, accounting or anything related to the insurance journey to quickly respond to the needs of our clients, brokers and carrier partners. The end goal is to give them 'peace of mind – made easy,' as we like to say around the office."

UIP writes products nationwide within its niche of insuring tanning salons, salons, day spas and self-storage facilities, primarily, but not exclusively, on a non-admitted basis. Just having announced its partnership with INSTANDA in February, UIP is pleased to be going live with the new digital platform on schedule and under budget. In the next phase of the platform's implementation, UIP hopes to integrate multiple third-party systems, as well as expand the platform to its self-storage facilities program.

"Universal Insurance Programs is committed to the customer experience, streamlined operations, and speed to market. INSTANDA's no-code digital platform and insurance domain expertise will help them continue to provide the superior products and service they are known for with an eye toward the future," said Tim Hardcastle, CEO and co-founder of INSTANDA. "We are proud to have delivered solutions on time and under budget, supporting a company so dedicated to its customers and this evolving industry."

About INSTANDA

INSTANDA offers a complete digital platform for innovative insurers. Whether digitizing your entire business, or launching a new innovative product, INSTANDA provides everything you need to transform your value offering for the modern world. Visit http://www.instanda.com/us to find out how we help insurers deliver unparalleled value for their clients.

About Universal Insurance Programs

Universal Insurance Programs (UIP) is a Phoenix, Arizona-based program administrator that specializes in customized insurance solutions for tanning salons, salons, day spas and the self-storage industries. Founded in 1992, UIP's mission is to assist business owners in niche markets with evolved insurance products tailored to their unique needs. To learn more about Universal Insurance Programs, visit https://uiprograms.com/.

