Universal Music India and leading Indian talent management company REPRESENT announce strategic partnership to amplify Independent artist talent

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Universal Music Group India (UMGI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment and REPRESENT, a pioneering Indian independent talent management company, have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the opportunities available for its artists. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO, Aayushman Sinha and its energetic team, REPRESENT has quickly earned a reputation for shaping the future of Indian pop culture, while nurturing independent artists to achieve global recognition.

Through the strategic collaboration, REPRESENT's talented roster will gain access to UMG's global footprint across distribution, publishing, brands and more, directly facilitating the growth and reach of their artists worldwide, empowering REPRESENT's artists to create more music and an expanded ecosystem to foster their creativity. Some of the REPRESENT artists, who have billions of streams combined, will be distributed and supported under this strategic partnership include Anuv Jain, MC Stan, Zaeden, Lost Stories, Yashraj, Hanita Bhambri, Akanksha Bhandari, Kamakshi Khanna, Saahel, Savera, Kayan, OAFF and Jai Dhir.

The companies will work together on artist development, fan engagement and more. The alliance leverages the creative synergies, united in their commitment to push boundaries and support established, as well as emerging talent and help introduce new Indian music culture to a global audience. This partnership between UMGI and REPRESENT, symbolizes another major milestone for the growth of Indian artists, combining REPRESENT's blueprint for talent development with UMG's expertise to develop artistry and elevate the independent music scene in India.

In making the announcement, Devraj Sanyal, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music India & South Asia said, "We are delighted to announce this new strategic partnership with REPRESENT. Our combined efforts will empower their artists and fuel their creativity, help inspire audiences worldwide, and elevate Indian music to new heights. With REPRESENT's visionary approach and UMG's global network and support, we are confident this collaboration will help shine a spotlight on some of India's most exciting young talent."

Aayushman Sinha, Founder and CEO, REPRESENT enthuses his thoughts on the partnership, "Having worked with Universal Music Group across quite a few of our artists' releases in the past and have been fortunate to be aligned in our thoughts to elevate the overall music industry and provide a platform for Indian artists to take their music global. This partnership is a step closer to achieving that. We bring some of our ace independent artists to the table as part of this deal and UMG brings its extensive resources and expertise – together driving the future of music. So excited to start this new chapter and I can't wait to see where we go from here on."

Sanujeet Bhujabal, EVP & Head of Content, Universal Music Group India, "This partnership signifies another milestone for the Indian music community. With REPRESENT's impressive roster of artists and UMG's vast expertise, we are poised to create new opportunities for their artists to resonate with millions of music fans worldwide. Together, we will push the boundaries of innovation and help foster a thriving ecosystem for artists in India."

In recent years, UMGI has led the Indian music market in reflecting the diversity of genres and languages of music within the country. This strategic partnership with REPRESENT, alongside previously announced partnerships with Desi Melodies & TM Ventures, and the success achieved by UMG's own VYRL labels, has transformed and kickstarted a new wave of original artist content that is captivating India's music fans and charts, and further underscores UMG India's ambition to help shape the artist ecosystem, whilst supporting the independent music scene and vibrant music culture in India.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group visit www.universalmusic.com.

About REPRESENT

REPRESENT, led by its vibrant young team, doesn't merely manage talent; it architects the narrative of future pop culture. Recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the top 4 Indian music startups to look out for, the company is believed to be set on a path to success. Founded by Aayushman Sinha, REPRESENT embodies a pioneering spirit. It bridges the gap between raw talent and global recognition, carving its own unique niche in the industry. Representing a diverse range of India's top independent artists, the company flaunts an eclectic artist roster including the likes of Armaan Malik, Anuv Jain, DJ Chetas, Lost Stories, Lisa Mishra, OAFF, MC Stan, Zaeden among several others. It offers a comprehensive 360-degree array of services, surpassing the traditional confines of artist management.

The team has collectively rolled out over 300 releases over the past year. This dynamic company extends beyond music representation and delves into creator management and consulting, expanding their horizons further. Additionally, REPRESENT has invested its resources in several growing businesses including SOL, an independent and disruptive D2C fragrance brand launched along with Zaeden, House of X, a company providing end-to-end solutions to launch, build and scale creator-led D2C brands and a homegrown sneaker company, Comet – making it one of the only management agencies to be focused on building pop-culture in the country.

The company's impressive roster of in-house artists has garnered attention from over 300 global brands and has also ventured into the live entertainment bookings space via its specialized division, RE:PLAY. The exclusive artists have collectively performed at more than 1000 shows both in India and internationally. Looking to the future, REPRESENT has an ambitious plan to reshape the industry. This includes launching a dedicated creator management vertical, a systematic music distribution ecosystem, distinctive festival IPs, SAAS solutions for artists, and an educational platform for emerging music business professionals.

