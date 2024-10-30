Universal Music Korea Signs International Korean Artist HEYOON

Universal Music Korea (UMK), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, has announced the signing of HEYOON, a Korean-born international pop star based in Los Angeles and Korea. The signing marks a significant step forward in UMK's strategy to develop local artists and help them find success on the global stage.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best known for her five-year career in international pop group Now United, HEYOON has toured to sell-out stadium and arena tours in more than 30 countries, releasing over 100 singles and music videos combined. In signing to UMK, HEYOON is poised to continue making a global impact, this time showcasing her artistry as a solo artist.

The signing is a demonstration of UMK's wider strategy to elevate Korean artists in genres including R&B, Pop, and Hip Hop. UMK will also heavily invest in new talent scouting and artist development and plans to leverage its global network in A&R, marketing, and public relations to amplify Korean artists on a domestic and international scale. At UMK, HEYOON joins a roster that also includes DEAN, one of the most successful Korean alternative R&B artists.

"I'm excited to embark on this new chapter with Universal Music Group Korea." HEYOON said : "I've been working hard on my upcoming debut release and looking forward to sharing the story with my fans around the world."

Calvin Wong, CEO, Southeast Asia & SVP, Asia, Universal Music Group said: "We are delighted to welcome HEYOON to Universal Music Korea. HEYOON is an incredible artist, and we are proud to be working together on this new chapter in her career and look forward to showcasing her remarkable talent as a solo artist to a global audience."

Adam Granite, EVP, Market Development, Universal Music Group, said: "The Korean music scene is incredibly exciting right now, and there is huge interest all around in the world in the new wave of Korean artists. HEYOON is an exciting and emerging global talent and I can't wait to see what she will do next."

ABOUT HEYOON:

HEYOON is a Korean-born international pop artist, performer, and choreographer, best known for her dynamic five-year career as part of the global pop group Now United. Raised in South Korea and now based between Seoul and Los Angeles, HEYOON has gained international acclaim for her powerful stage presence, having performed in over 30 countries and selling out stadiums and arenas worldwide. During her time with Now United, HEYOON contributed to over 100 combined singles and music videos, becoming a recognizable figure in the global pop scene. After she left Now United, HEYOON has been crafting her talent as a singer-songwriter, working with multiple producers and writers in US and Korea.

Before her rise to global fame, HEYOON honed her craft as a dance instructor in Seoul, worked with several dance studios, where she developed a deep passion for choreography and visual storytelling. This background not only made her a standout performer but also gave her the ability to creatively direct her own projects, blending her skills in performance, choreography, and visual direction into a cohesive artistic identity.

Alongside her music, HEYOON is deeply committed to philanthropy, actively supporting initiatives like the Art of Elysium and aspiring to create her own foundation to benefit children worldwide. She is also an avid fashion enthusiast, with appearances at prestigious events like Paris Fashion Week, where she was featured by Nylon, The Hollywood Reporter, and PAPER Magazine. HEYOON's career is built on more than just her talent; it's driven by her desire to inspire others to embrace their authenticity and individuality. As she continues to evolve, HEYOON remains a powerful voice in music, choreography, and visual artistry, poised to make an even greater impact on the global stage.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP:

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

