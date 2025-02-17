Universal Pure Acquires Dora's Natural High-Pressure Processing (HPP) Assets, Expanding HPP Capacity in the Northeast Region

"We are very excited to welcome and continue the tradition of high-quality service to Dora's HPP customers. We are also eager to enhance our HPP capacity within the Northeast region of the United States." said Frank Jimenez, Universal Pure CEO. Post this

Dora's has served the food and beverage industry in the New York metropolitan area for over 25 years, providing distribution and processing services. By consolidating HPP resources with Universal Pure, Dora's will focus on its core business of sourcing and distributing healthy, natural products for its longstanding customer base.

"We are very excited to welcome and continue the tradition of high-quality service to Dora's HPP customers. We are also eager to enhance our HPP capacity within the Northeast region of the United States." said Frank Jimenez, Universal Pure CEO.

CEO of Dora's, Cyrus Schwartz added "While exiting the HPP business is bittersweet, this transaction allows us to further focus our energies and resources on our core distribution business. We are confident that Universal Pure will continue to provide excellent service to all our customers."

In addition to HPP services, Universal Pure continues to provide cold storage and a variety of value-added cold chain solutions to leading food and beverage manufacturers and brands across the US.

About Universal Pure

Universal Pure is the largest provider of HPP and food safety solutions across the cold chain and is dedicated to helping ensure the safety and quality of food and beverage products. Universal Pure operates 22 HPP machines across a strategic facility network of locations in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Through its facility footprint, totaling 1.1 million square feet, the company delivers an integrated end-to-end solution and is a trusted partner in high-pressure processing, refrigerated and frozen storage, beverage bottling, kitting and assembly, tempering, and other value-added cold chain services. For more information about Universal Pure, please visit: www.universalpure.com.

About Dora's Naturals

Dora's is a leading food and beverage distribution, third-party logistics (3PL) company in the Northeast US region. Dora's serves retailers, national drug and natural food chains, as well as small independent accounts and food-service locations. Dora's delivers to over 4,000 store locations in the tri-state area reaching as far south as Virginia and reaching as far north as New Hampshire. For more information about Dora's, please visit: www.dorasnaturals.com.

Media Contact

Jenny Tuggle, Universal Pure, 1 6788401521, [email protected], www.universalpure.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Universal Pure