Universal Pure Appoints Trisha Rosado as Chief Financial Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Trisha Rosado to Universal Pure," said Frank Jimenez, CEO of Universal Pure. "Her strategic financial expertise, strong business acumen, and track record of driving transformation and growth make her the ideal leader to support our next phase of expansion."

At Universal Pure, Trisha will lead the finance and IT team to deliver operational excellence and will play a pivotal role in guiding the company's long-term strategic plans.

"I'm excited to join this strong team of industry experts and continue to serve the food and beverage industry on the mission to provide fresh, high-quality, safe food to people and pets," said Trisha Rosado.

Universal Pure is a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm located in Los Angeles, California.

About Universal Pure

Universal Pure is the market leading provider of outsourced high-pressure processing, food safety & technical supply chain services across the cold chain that ensure the safety and nutritional value of food & beverage products. The company is the largest independent provider of high-pressure processing in North America. Universal Pure operates 22 HPP machines across a strategic facility network of locations in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Through its facility footprint, Universal delivers an integrated solution and is a trusted partner in HPP, refrigerated and frozen storage, beverage bottling, kitting and assembly, tempering, and other value-added cold chain services. Learn more at http://www.universalpure.com.

Media Contact

Jenny Tuggle, Universal Pure, 1 6788401521, [email protected], www.universalpure.com

