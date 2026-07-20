Universal Pure Expands Northeast High Pressure Processing (HPP) Capacity with the Acquisition of a Hiperbaric 525i from a Regional HPP Provider

As demand for HPP continues to grow across food and beverage categories, expanding our network allows us to enhance our services with existing customers while also supporting new product innovation and market growth for non-thermal food safety. Post this

"This investment reflects our continued commitment to providing the capacity, flexibility, and reliability our customers depend on," said Frank Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer of Universal Pure. "As demand for HPP continues to grow across food and beverage categories, expanding our network allows us to enhance our services with existing customers while also supporting new product innovation and market growth for non-thermal food safety."

The Malvern facility offers a comprehensive suite of integrated cold chain services, including High Pressure Processing, refrigerated and frozen storage, inventory management, labeling, secondary packaging, kitting, and distribution. The additional HPP capacity further strengthens Universal Pure's ability to provide scalable processing solutions while maintaining operational flexibility and service continuity.

The announcement comes as Universal Pure celebrates two significant company milestones in 2026 – its 25th anniversary and 15 years of HPP industry leadership. During that time, the company has grown into North America's largest independent HPP service provider, partnering with leading food and beverage manufacturers improve food safety, extend refrigerated shelf-life, and bring innovative, clean-label products to consumers.

A five-time Food Logistics Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider award winner, Universal Pure continues to invest in its nationwide infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of food manufacturers while advancing its mission of helping create a safer, higher quality food system.

About Universal Pure

Universal Pure is North America's largest independent provider of High Pressure Processing (HPP) and integrated cold chain solutions. Operating eight strategically located facilities across the United States, the company offers High Pressure Processing, cold storage, tempering, inventory management, packaging, labeling, kitting, and distribution services. Universal Pure partners with leading food and beverage brands to improve food safety, extend shelf life, and deliver fresher, higher-quality products to consumers. As the company celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026 and 15 years of HPP leadership, it remains committed to helping create a safer, higher quality food system.

Media Contact

Jenny Tuggle, Universal Pure, 1 6788401521, [email protected], www.universalpure.com

SOURCE Universal Pure