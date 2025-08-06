University Instructors Partners with GovMVMT to Help Solve Teacher Shortages

"Every empty classroom is a lost opportunity for students. This partnership helps districts not only fill current vacancies but also invest in long-term instructional capacity." — Dr. James Lane, Executive Board Advisor at University Instructors Post this

The result is a national contract owned and managed by a school district, for school districts, with a term of five initial years plus two extensions, totaling up to 10 years. In addition, there is no cost, and no minimum spending requirements for public agencies to use the program.

Notably, K-12 school systems represent over 60% of GovMVMT's annual spend, and the largest cooperative spend nationwide historically. This underscores the importance of accessible, scalable solutions for instructional support.

Through this contract, districts can now access UI's services without issuing their own RFPs—saving time and accelerating support for students.

"UI has implemented a national growth strategy aimed at ensuring that all students have equitable access to high-quality instruction," said Josh Ellis, Chief Growth Officer at University Instructors. "Through this comprehensive cooperative partnership, students across all 50 states are now positioned to receive these essential educational services."

"This innovative partnership will make it easier for schools to access instructor placement and tutoring services, and that is a win for communities across the country," said Tyler McCall, Program Manager at GovMVMT. "University Instructors' commitment to improving student performance and saving schools time and resources is closely aligned with GovMVMT's mission to reestablish the gold standard in cooperative purchasing."

School districts using the GovMVMT contract can expect:

Faster staffing: Immediate access to a nationwide network of qualified instructors

Stronger outcomes: Real-time data and progress monitoring built into every engagement

Seamless integration: Instructors work as part of school-based teams to support consistency and student connection

Future-focused solutions: UI's educator pipeline supports licensure development and long-term hiring goals

Dr. James Lane, Executive Board Advisor at UI, added: "Every empty classroom is a lost opportunity for students. This partnership helps districts not only fill current vacancies but also invest in long-term instructional capacity by developing future licensed educators."

"The County of Henrico, Virginia, in partnership with Henrico County Public Schools, is proud to have collaborated with the GovMVMT Purchasing Cooperative to establish a competitively negotiated contract for tutoring and independent instruction services," said Oscar Knott, Procurement Director at Henrico County, VA. "The award to University Instructors provides access to a team of dedicated, lifelong educators and directly supports Henrico County Public Schools' mission to prepare students for academic success and to become responsible, adaptable, life-ready citizens."

To learn more or access the UI contract through GovMVMT, visit our landing page or email us at [email protected].

About University Instructors

University Instructors (UI) provides instructional staffing and academic support to K–12 school districts across the country. Founded in 1994, UI has grown from a local tutoring initiative into a national partner delivering over one million hours of instruction annually. UI works alongside districts to fill certified teaching vacancies, support targeted tutoring programs, and build sustainable pipelines for future educators. With a consistently high fill rate, a low instructor turnover rate, and partnerships in over 30 states, UI is committed to helping every student access the high-quality instruction they deserve.

About GovMVMT

GovMVMT is a nonprofit cooperative purchasing organization that helps public agencies access competitively solicited contracts with trusted suppliers. Created from public agency feedback, GovMVMT simplifies the purchasing process by offering transparent, compliant, and efficient procurement vehicles that serve the public good.

Joanne Lessner, Lambert by LLYC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 212-222-7436

