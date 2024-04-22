University of Arizona Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Emerald Bell a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Emerald Bell a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Emerald Bell, a fourth-year graduate student, studies nursing at the University of Arizona. She is part of an ongoing investigation into how vaginal and gut microbiomes contribute to chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis in the Herbst-Kralovetz Lab at the University of Arizona. She has also assisted in a recent bioanalysis project with Dr. Nicole Jimenez.

"Emerald's research is fascinating, and I'm so happy that we can support her in her graduate work," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

[email protected]

