University of Arizona Women's Basketball Coach Adia Barnes Joins MADD Sports

Coach Barnes' decision to join MADD Sports is a testament to her commitment to the cause. As she steps into this vital role, she brings a strong message for athletes and role models alike. "We have a responsibility to lead by example and educate our communities about the dangers of impaired driving," she asserts, underlining the importance of her new mission.

As a key advisor in MADD Sports, Coach Barnes will provide needed counsel and foster a collaborative environment. Together with professional athletes, sports organizations, and communities, she will initiate conversations about responsible behavior surrounding alcohol use, driving meaningful change and reaching diverse audiences.

MADD's CEO, Stacey D. Stewart, expressed enthusiasm about Coach Barnes' involvement, stating, "Coach Barnes brings a unique perspective and unwavering commitment to our cause. With her leadership, we are confident we can save lives and create safer communities together."

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Sports harnesses the power of sports figures and organizations to raise awareness, educate, and advocate for responsible alcohol consumption and impaired driving prevention.

About MADD Sports:

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Sports collaborates with athletes, sports organizations, and communities to end impaired driving and promote responsible drinking habits. Through education, advocacy, and partnership, MADD Sports aims to save lives and create safer environments nationwide.

