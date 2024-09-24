University of California - Santa Cruz Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Arian Moghni a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Arian Moghni a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Arian Moghni, a sophomore, studies astrophysics at University of California – Santa Cruz. As a summer research fellow at Johns Hopkins University, an undergrad researcher at UC Santa Cruz, and an intern at the Science Internship Program, Arian conducted extensive research that he presented at several conferences and is working to publish.

"Arian has already accomplished so much, and I can only imagine what he will continue to do as an astrophysicist. I'm so glad we can support him in this way," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

