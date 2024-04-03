University of California, Davis Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Meher Khan a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Meher Khan a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Meher Khan, a sophomore, studies Genetics and Genomics at the University of California, Davis. Khan studied progressive retinal atrophy as a research assistant at the UC Davis Comparative Ophthalmology and Vision Science Laboratory and served as a Clinical Informatics Intern at the Oregon Health & Science University Casey Eye Institute.

"Meher has a promising future in health research. We are proud to support that future," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

