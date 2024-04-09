University of Central Missouri Athletics Signs with Taymar Sales U. to Handle Sponsorship and Multimedia Sales

University of Central Missouri Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle sponsorship and multimedia sales along with outbound ticket sales and operations.

"This wide-ranging partnership marks a new chapter for UCM Athletics as a leader in the ever-changing collegiate landscape. We are proud to welcome Taymar as our exclusive multimedia rights and ticket sales partner," said UCM Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Matt Howdeshell. "We went through an exhaustive evaluation process, examining proposals from different firms, and Taymar distinguished itself with a comprehensive plan to grow the UCM brand on a local, regional, and national stage.

"Taymar brings decades of industry experience and best practices that will enhance our ability to deliver exceptional experiences for our student-athletes, partners, and fans."

The University of Central Missouri competes in NCAA Division II and is the second school to engage Taymar Sales U. for the combination of sponsorship and multimedia sales since Taymar announced the new sponsorship/multimedia business unit last summer.

"UCM is a university on the move academically and athletically," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "We're appreciative that Matt and his team have placed their trust in us and our sponsorship and multimedia sales unit."

Jon Cole, Taymar corporate vice president for sponsorship and multimedia sales, will hire the two-person sales team and oversee setting up the program with Central Missouri Athletics.

"From the start, our goal at Taymar Sales U. has been to better serve college athletics departments by providing more solutions and transparency across all areas of revenue generation," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Matt Howdeshell and his team at UCM are the perfect match for us as we continue growing our sponsorship and multimedia business unit."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Current clients include University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, Georgia Southern University, The Citadel, Robert Morris University, Northern Illinois University, Old Dominion University, University of Connecticut, Samford University, University of Akron, University of North Alabama, Michigan State University, DePaul University, Furman University, Jacksonville State University, Wichita State University, Queen City Soccer Club, North Dakota Athletics, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Texas A&M University-Commerce, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Middle Tennessee State University and University of Central Missouri.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar Sales U., 1 704-507-3559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications LLC, 1 704-492-4108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

SOURCE Taymar Sales U.