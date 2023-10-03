University of Colorado joins the Rocky Mountain Purchasing Group

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Tweet this

"As one of many public agencies looking to procure a variety of goods and services, utilizing Bidnet allows us to find more vendors, increasing participation and creates more competition, which provides us more opportunities to choose reliable businesses to work with and guarantees we can get what we need at a fair price," said Kyle Jimenez, Procurement Manager at the University of Colorado. "It also allows us to support local businesses and gives these vendors a chance to grow their business."

The University of Colorado invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com//universityofcolorado and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 400 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the University of Colorado:

The University of Colorado is a public research university with multiple campuses serving Colorado, the nation, and the world through leadership in high-quality education and professional training, public service, advancing research and knowledge, and state-of-the-art health care.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

Media Contact

Kim Cullen, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct