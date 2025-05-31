University of Denver Students Lead Fourth Annual Return of Langar@DU

The Langar@DU is organized and led by students in partnership with the Denver Sikh Gurudwara and all are welcome to a hot, free, vegetarian meal served and shared in community.

DENVER, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, May 31st, the University of Denver, in partnership with Colorado Sikhs, invites the Denver community to the fourth Langar@DU event - an opportunity to take part in a communal meal known as Langar.

In Sikh tradition, Langar is a way to provide all people, regardless of background, religion, or social status with a free meal. Through Langar, millions of people are fed every day around the world. This meal embodies the selflessness and service that are fundamental tenets of Sikh teachings. By hosting Langar@DU, the message of respect, connection, and community is spread to all those who choose to attend.

The Langar@DU is organized by students enrolled in the university's course: Inclusive Community: Cross-Cultural Collaboration in Action. Students work throughout the academic quarter with the Denver Sikh Gurudwara and community partners to build a product that embraces the values of Langar while creating an engaging and inclusive event to celebrate community.

Attendees can expect free food and fun activities between 11:00am to 1:00pm on Carnegie Green, located directly south of the Anderson Academic Commons which sits at 2150 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO 80208.

Student Reflections:

"I've really enjoyed being a part of this class and contributing to this event! Everyone in the class has worked hard to make this event a success, and I'm excited to see the culmination of all this hard work!"-Grace Uhrain

"Working in this class has been a fun and unique challenge that unlike any other class offered. Everyone being committed to the same goal has both raised the bar for our goals of success and created a strong communitive environment." -Olyn Raleigh

"I am humbled by the hard work and dedication of those in the Denver community and the Sikh community that put their best foot forward everyday in outreach efforts like that cares about its members and their wellbeing." – Adam Wilson

"This class has been an incredible hands-on learning experience that helped me grow both personally and academically. I'm grateful for the chance to learn more about the Sikh community and to collaborate with my classmates in preparing a campus-wide event." -Ella Murray

If you are interested in attending the event or would like to speak with student organizers, please contact us at [email protected].

