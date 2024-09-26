University of Florida Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Melanie Gonzalez a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Melanie Gonzalez a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Melanie Gonzalez, a senior, studies biology and psychology at the University of Florida. She was one of only 17 students selected for a pulmonary and critical care medicine research internship, which allowed her to analyze the efficacy of E/T/I treatment for cystic fibrosis.

"Melanie has such a promising future in medicine and research. It's an honor to support her work," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

