University of Illinois at Chicago Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Monica Padilla a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Monica Padilla a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Monica Padilla, a sophomore, studies Public Health at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Padilla led an initiative to inform and educate the local community on breast cancer clinical studies, leading to a 550% increase in the enrollment of Latinas in a breast cancer research study. She also collected 300 petition signatures in support of the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, an initiative that ensures underinsured and uninsured women with free mammograms and cervical exams. She currently serves as president of the Midwest Emerging Leaders Council and a legislative ambassador of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

"Monica's dedication to women's health is admirable, and we're proud to support her in her studies," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Media Contact

Erin Noonan, SBB Research Group Foundation, 1-847-656-1111, [email protected], https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

SOURCE SBB Research Group Foundation