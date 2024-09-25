University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Ivan Olvera a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Ivan Olvera a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Ivan Olvera, a freshman, studies computer science and animal sciences at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He plans to pursue a career as a veterinarian and wants to open pop-up clinics in under-resourced communities to provide accessible care for pets.

"Ivan has such innovative ideas for the future of veterinary medicine. I'm proud that we can support him in his endeavors," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

