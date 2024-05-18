University of Kentucky Athletics Extends Ticket Sales Partnership with Taymar Sales U.

After nearly 6 years of successfully increasing ticket sales and attendance, University of Kentucky Athletics has extended its partnership with Taymar Sales U. Kentucky was the first client for Taymar Sales U. and represents the longest standing relationship for the firm, which handles outbound ticket sales for the Wildcats.

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After nearly 6 years of successfully increasing ticket sales and attendance, University of Kentucky Athletics has extended its partnership with Taymar Sales U. Kentucky was the first client for Taymar Sales U. and represents the longest standing relationship for the firm, which handles outbound ticket sales for the Wildcats.

"As we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, we wanted to evaluate the success of our partnership with Taymar," said University of Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart, "We've appreciated their staff's dedication and data-focused approach to ticket sales to help us grow attendance and revenue figures. We look forward to continuing our work together in the coming years as we seek to serve Big Blue Nation as best we can. Our goals are to continue to grow revenues and drive attendance at our home events."

During the last five years Kentucky has grown its football season ticket base by more than 30%, through concerted outbound new and renewal campaigns. Last year was the first time since 2013 that season tickets surpassed 40,000 sold. In the 2023 football season, five of the seven home games achieved a sell-out. Additionally, they have increased group ticket sales through theme days and specific group initiatives for football games.

"Lexington and the University of Kentucky have been special to me since 1982, when Jim Host gave me my first job in this business, editing UK football and basketball game programs," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "Mitch Barnhart gave my company its first job in 2018 and we are so grateful to still be working for Mitch and his outstanding team serving Big Blue Nation."

The Taymar sales team at Kentucky has also worked on maintaining strong attendance for men's basketball through new sales service and retention. They work closely with the Kentucky Ticket Operations team as well as the K Fund to support the Big Blue Nation at a high level. Additionally, they have worked to grow ticket revenue for Olympic sports through group sales.

"We are grateful to continue our long-standing relationship with Kentucky Athletics and consider it a privilege to serve Wildcat fans across the great state of Kentucky," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Kentucky will always represent a special relationship for Taymar because it was our first client and it's special to me personally as a proud Wildcat alum and Lexington resident. Our entire team is excited for all that lies ahead and ensuring a bright future in the Bluegrass State."

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Current clients include University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, Georgia Southern University, The Citadel, Robert Morris University, Northern Illinois University, University of Connecticut, Samford University, University of Akron, University of North Alabama, Michigan State University, DePaul University, Furman University, Jacksonville State University, Wichita State University, Queen City Soccer Club, North Dakota Athletics, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Texas A&M University-Commerce, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Central Missouri and Lexington Sporting Club.

