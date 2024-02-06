University of La Verne, AASA Announce New Partnership to Bolster Educational Leadership Opportunities for K-12 School District Leaders

"The University of La Verne LaFetra College of Education and AASA share a mission to support and develop effective school system leaders and advocates for equity and access in education," said University of La Verne President Pardis Mahdavi. Post this

Under this new partnership, AASA members will have the opportunity to receive Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through a nationally recognized university, and for the first time – a West Coast hub for resources and professional development training through the university's Center for Educational Leadership in the LaFetra College of Education.

"Our center equips and empowers leaders at every level—from dedicated classroom teachers to visionary school administrators and policymakers – through resources and services, transforming them into highly skilled practitioners and unwavering educational advocates," said LaFetra College Dean MD Haque of the center led by prominent K-12 educational leader Candace Singh.

Before joining the university as inaugural superintendent-in-residence last summer, Singh was superintendent of the nationally recognized San Diego County Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

Today's announcement comes just prior to AASA's annual National Conference on Education in San Diego (Feb. 15-17). For three action-packed days, superintendents and other school administrators will come together to share, listen, champion and learn how their peers and others in the education space are centering students, innovating and driving the future of K-12 education.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to working with the higher education community as we continue to provide our members with every opportunity to grow, refine and strengthen their practice," said David R. Schuler, executive director, AASA. "We are excited to enhance AASA's Leadership Network through this one-of-a-kind partnership with the University of La Verne. We look forward to working with Candace Singh and her team to foster an inspiring environment for professional learning and collaborative growth."

Participants of a select group of AASA's Aspiring Superintendents Academy® programs and the National Superintendent Certification Program® will be eligible for CEUs through the University of La Verne.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LA VERNE

The University of La Verne is a nonprofit comprehensive institution offering a wide range of liberal arts and professional programs incorporating the same core values it was founded on in 1891 – lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity. With more than 70 percent of students from underrepresented groups, the federally designated Minority- and Hispanic-serving institution is among the most diverse small private universities in the nation. The Southern California-based university has five colleges, including the LaFetra College of Education, which transforms individuals into effective educators, leaders, and advocates for social equity. Classes are offered at the historic La Verne campus just 30 miles east of Los Angeles, through regional campuses, and online. The University of La Verne is nationally recognized and consistently holds rankings on the U.S. News & World Report Best Education Schools, National University, Best Value Schools, Top Performers on Social Mobility, and Best Online Programs list. It was also recognized as a 2024 Best U.S. College and among the top 15 schools for student experience and social mobility by the Wall Street Journal.

ABOUT AASA

AASA, The School Superintendents Association, founded in 1865, is the professional organization for more than 13,000 educational leaders in the United States and throughout the world. AASA's mission is to support and develop effective school system leaders who are dedicated to equitable access for all students to the highest quality public education. For more information, visit http://www.aasa.org.

