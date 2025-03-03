University of La Verne Appoints Katy Tangenberg as New Dean of the College of Health & Community Well-Being

"The University of La Verne has found an exceptional leader to guide the college through its next phase of growth and development." - Ken O'Donnell, University of La Verne Incoming Provost. Post this

Tangenberg joins the University of La Verne from Seattle Pacific University, where she serves as dean of the School of Psychology, Family & Community, leading academic program development, faculty mentorship, and institutional accreditation. Previously, she was the founding director and chair of the Master of Social Work program at Azusa Pacific University and served as associate dean of the School of Behavioral and Applied Sciences.

"The University of La Verne has found an exceptional leader to guide the college through its next phase of growth and development," said Ken O'Donnell, incoming provost. "In conversations with committee members, the campus community, and me, she stood out for her interpersonal effectiveness, candor, and warmth."

Tangenberg holds a PhD in social welfare from the University of Washington and has authored numerous publications on faith-based social services, gender and leadership, and healthcare access. Her academic expertise and commitment to community engagement align with the university's interdisciplinary approach and student success goals.

Tangenberg expressed enthusiasm about her return to the region, saying, "I am excited to join the University of La Verne to support and collaborate with the exceptional faculty and staff of the Cástulo de la Rocha College of Health and Community Well-Being. Having remained connected to this area, I recognize the tremendous potential of the college to serve the region and provide opportunities for students to advance their educational goals."

Established in 2022, the Cástulo de la Rocha College of Health and Community Well-Being is dedicated to advancing education, research, and innovation in health and the social determinants of health. Named in 2023 for AltaMed president and CEO Cástulo de la Rocha, the college addresses the critical need for healthcare professionals in Southern California. It offers eight undergraduate and graduate programs in health administration, child life, psychology, marriage and family therapy, clinical psychology, kinesiology, and athletic training.

