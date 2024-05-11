University of La Verne Class of 2024 Commencement Speakers Announced

The personal stories of success through community, service, and culture of leadership expert Yasmin Davidds and human services advocate Ciriaco "Cid" Pinedo will serve as an inspiration to this year's graduates during their keynote speeches May 25.

LA VERNE, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of La Verne is proud to announce that renowned transformational leadership expert Yasmin Davidds and local human services champion Ciriaco "Cid" Pinedo 11' are this year's speakers for commencement ceremonies held on May 25 at the Ortmayer Athletics Complex on the historic La Verne campus.

Pinedo, the current president and CEO of Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF), will address all undergraduates at 10 a.m. Davidds, CEO and founder of Dr. Yasmin Davidds Leadership Institute and the Multicultural Women Executive Leadership Foundation, will speak at the 4 p.m. ceremony for all master and doctoral graduates.

Events will also be broadcast live online and have Spanish translation. See below for more about the speakers.

YASMIN DAVIDDS

Yasmin Davidds is a distinguished author, entrepreneur, organizational psychologist. She is the CEO and founder of the Dr. Yasmin Davidds Leadership Institute and Multicultural Women Executive Leadership Foundation. These organizations provide a myriad of services, support, mentorship training and professional development. partnerships and programs, some of which are the first in the U.S. that approach critical leadership skills from a gender-based, cultural, and global perspective. Her commitment to the empowerment and development of all women leaders has brought her recognition and acclaim from the U.S. Congress, the California State Senate and the California State Assembly. She was recognized and highlighted as one of the top Leading Latinas by Hispanic Magazine and as one of the most influential Latinas in "The Book of Latina Women." She is also a certified Emotional Intelligence practitioner.

Davidds holds a doctorate in organizational psychology from Phillips Graduate Institute, a master's degree in liberal arts from San Diego State University, and a bachelor's degree in business administration from USC.

CIRIACO "CID" PINEDO

Ciriaco "Cid" Pinedo is a highly respected executive, educator, and advocate for human and social services for communities that need it most. He is currently the president and CEO of MAOF, which provides early childhood education, family services, and job training. He has previously held the role of president and CEO at the Children's Fund and Hope through Housing. He is also a former chief operating officer at National CORE and associate superintendent of Business Services and Economic Development at Chaffey College. Pinedo is a dedicated and active community member, participating on various boards, including the Child Care Alliance of LA, Inland Action, Adventist Health White Memorial Charitable Foundation, and the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of the Riverside Art Museum.

Pinedo is a first-generation college graduate and the proud son of Mexican immigrants raised in El Monte, CA. He attended Rio Hondo Community College and earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy from St. John's Seminary College and an education doctorate in organizational leadership from the University of La Verne. In 2021, Union Institute & University awarded Pinedo an honorary doctorate for his contributions to transforming lives and communities.

Additional information about commencement is available at laverne.edu/commencement.

