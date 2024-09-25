University of La Verne Earns Top National Rankings for Social Mobility, Veterans Services, and Psychology Program

For the seventh year in a row, the university has earned a top 10 ranking among national universities for social mobility, achieved new recognition for its support of veterans, and maintained its position among the top undergraduate psychology programs.

LA VERNE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of La Verne is once again named a national leader in higher education in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. For the seventh consecutive year, the university secured a top 10 position among national universities for social mobility, ranking at No. 7. The University of La Verne remains the highest-ranked private California university in this category.

"This continued recognition for social mobility speaks to our mission of ensuring that students, regardless of their background or circumstances, have the opportunity to achieve success through higher education," said Interim President Risa Dickson. "These rankings reflect our deep commitment to supporting students in their academic, professional, and personal journeys."

In addition to its social mobility accolades, the University of La Verne undergraduate psychology program continues to shine among top undergraduate psychology programs and the university is newly recognized among the Best Colleges for Veterans.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized for our commitment to military connected students. This recognition is largely thanks to dedicated individuals at our Veteran's Center, as well as those in advising, admissions and the registrar's office," said Suzanne Beaumaster, university interim associate provost. "Such acknowledgment deepens our dedication to continuously enhance their experience by developing new initiatives, fostering a truly military-friendly campus, and creating effective support systems tailored to their unique needs."

Now in its 40th year, the U.S. News and World Report rankings evaluate nearly 1,500 national colleges and universities. Special emphasis is placed on social mobility and outcomes for graduating college students, but up to 17 other measures are also taken into consideration. Top Performers on Social Mobility i s a ranking that assesses how successful schools are at graduating students from low-income households.

The University of La Verne is one of 436 national universities listed in the latest rankings, further reinforcing its standing as a leading institution dedicated to lifelong learning, diversity, and community engagement.

