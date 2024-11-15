University of La Verne Introduces Online EdD Program to Address K-12 Leadership Shortage

Summer 2025 Program Focuses on Real-World Solutions, Culturally Responsive Leadership and Adaptive Skills to Meet Growing Need for Prepared K-12 Administrators
LA VERNE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to an urgent shortage of qualified K-12 administrators, the University of La Verne(ULV) is launching an online Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership (EdD) program in Summer 2025, aimed at preparing educational leaders with the skills required to address today's complex school challenges.
The program aims to address a critical need: recent studies show that 25% of school principals resign within their first two years, and a further decline in school administrators is expected over the next decade. This shortage exacerbates the strain on current leaders, impacting both student outcomes and school stability.
"Leadership is crucial to school success, but the demands on administrators today are at an all-time high," said MD Haque, dean of LaFetra College of Education. "This new EdD program offers a distinctive approach, replacing the traditional dissertation with a 'Problem of Practice' model that directly addresses real-world challenges facing our schools."
In the EdD program's "Problem of Practice" approach, candidates focus on a specific issue impacting their school or district, developing practical solutions they can implement immediately. This approach bridges theory and practice, providing candidates with actionable insights from the start. By addressing challenges like equitable access, cultural inclusivity, or disciplinary disparities, graduates make tangible contributions to their educational communities as they complete the program.
Recognizing the busy schedules of current professionals, ULV's new two-year EdD program is designed with an online format that enables educators to maintain their careers while engaging in advanced leadership training. Additionally, this program is stackable, allowing students to build on the Preliminary Administrative Services Credential (PASC) or a master's degree in educational leadership, both available at ULV.
Candidates can participate in an intensive summer session, fostering connections with faculty and peers that continue throughout the program and into their careers. This cohort model enables individuals to learn from each other's experiences and to build a professional network that supports collaborative problem-solving and shared goals.
ULV's distinguished faculty bring extensive experience as educational leaders and policy experts, serving as mentors throughout the program. Candidates directly benefit from faculty insights, drawing on decades of real-world practice to address issues from strategic planning to equity initiatives. The faculty-student collaboration enriches each candidate's learning experience and provides essential support in applying new strategies to real-world educational challenges.
As demand for adaptable, forward-thinking leaders grows, the University of La Verne's EdD program offers a transformative pathway for aspiring and current administrators. Graduates are equipped to lead with confidence, skill, and a commitment to creating meaningful, systemic change. They are uniquely prepared to meet the demands of modern schools and are ready to support their communities as they guide schools toward a brighter, more equitable future.
For more information about the EdD program, curriculum details, and application deadlines, please visit education.laverne.edu/educationalleadership
ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LA VERNE
The University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit comprehensive institution founded in 1891 on four core values: lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity. Located in Southern California, the university is a federally designated Minority- and Hispanic-Serving Institution, serving students on the historic La Verne campus, regional campuses, and online. It is consistently listed in U.S. News & World Report rankings for Best Graduate Education School , National Universities, Best Value Schools, Top Performers on Social Mobility and Best Online Programs.
