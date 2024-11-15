University of La Verne Introduces Online EdD Program to Address K-12 Leadership Shortage

"This new EdD program offers a distinctive approach, replacing the traditional dissertation with a 'Problem of Practice' model that directly addresses real-world challenges facing our schools," said MD Haque, dean of LaFetra College of Education at the University of La Verne. Post this

"Leadership is crucial to school success, but the demands on administrators today are at an all-time high," said MD Haque, dean of LaFetra College of Education. "This new EdD program offers a distinctive approach, replacing the traditional dissertation with a 'Problem of Practice' model that directly addresses real-world challenges facing our schools."

In the EdD program's "Problem of Practice" approach, candidates focus on a specific issue impacting their school or district, developing practical solutions they can implement immediately. This approach bridges theory and practice, providing candidates with actionable insights from the start. By addressing challenges like equitable access, cultural inclusivity, or disciplinary disparities, graduates make tangible contributions to their educational communities as they complete the program.

Recognizing the busy schedules of current professionals, ULV's new two-year EdD program is designed with an online format that enables educators to maintain their careers while engaging in advanced leadership training. Additionally, this program is stackable, allowing students to build on the Preliminary Administrative Services Credential (PASC) or a master's degree in educational leadership, both available at ULV.

Candidates can participate in an intensive summer session, fostering connections with faculty and peers that continue throughout the program and into their careers. This cohort model enables individuals to learn from each other's experiences and to build a professional network that supports collaborative problem-solving and shared goals.

ULV's distinguished faculty bring extensive experience as educational leaders and policy experts, serving as mentors throughout the program. Candidates directly benefit from faculty insights, drawing on decades of real-world practice to address issues from strategic planning to equity initiatives. The faculty-student collaboration enriches each candidate's learning experience and provides essential support in applying new strategies to real-world educational challenges.

As demand for adaptable, forward-thinking leaders grows, the University of La Verne's EdD program offers a transformative pathway for aspiring and current administrators. Graduates are equipped to lead with confidence, skill, and a commitment to creating meaningful, systemic change. They are uniquely prepared to meet the demands of modern schools and are ready to support their communities as they guide schools toward a brighter, more equitable future.

