University of La Verne Launches Groundbreaking Initiative Connecting Students Through Music & Well-Being

"Extensive research supports the idea that music has the power to heal and unite individuals, and we are excited to bring these experiences to our students." Post this

The initiative debuts with a Wonder Gathering, a unique event format developed by singer-songwriters and well-being practitioners Tricia Fox and Paula Toledo. Wonder Gatherings, which have been hosted at schools, companies, and community spaces, blend live music with discussions on awe, wonder, and personal strengths. The University of La Verne's first Wonder Gathering, facilitated by Fox, Toledo, and pianist Zhao, marks the first Southern California event of its kind to incorporate live music.

As part of the initiative, the Institute of Mental Health and Psychological Well-Being will conduct research to assess how musical engagement influences students' sense of belonging and overall well-being. This study is part of a broader effort to measure the impact of musical experiences on mental health outcomes.

"The pandemic has profoundly affected everyone, especially college students, resulting in a decline in in-person interactions," said Nicole Mahrer, director of the Institute of Mental Health and Psychological Well-Being. "We want to explore how music can combat loneliness and enhance student well-being—particularly as students continue to navigate mental health challenges."

The Wonder Gathering is the first in a series of music and well-being events in the campus Ludwick Center Sacred Space, designed to foster mindfulness, unity, and inner peace. Future experiences—including a panel discussion, song bath, and a percussion festival—will further examine the role of music in student well-being and engagement.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LA VERNE:

The University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit institution that offers a comprehensive range of academic and professional programs to meet the evolving needs of today's competitive workforce. Since 1891, the university has prepared students for personal and professional success with programs rooted in a liberal education that embraces ethical reasoning, diversity and inclusion, lifelong learning, and civic and community engagement. Nationally recognized, the university consistently ranks among U.S. News & World Report Best Education Schools, National University, Best Value Schools, Top Performers on Social Mobility, and Best Online Programs list. It was also featured in the Wall Street Journal's 2024 Best U.S. College ranking and among the top 15 schools for student experience and social mobility. Classes are offered at the historic La Verne campus, at regional California locations, and online. Learn more at laverne.edu.

Media Contact

Jamie K. Ayala, University of La Verne, 909-484-4999, [email protected], https://laverne.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE University of La Verne