University of La Verne Leads State in Dyslexia Accreditation

"This accreditation validates the exceptional quality of our program and enhances our ability to support diverse learning communities." - Marga Madhuri, education professor and chair of the program.

The IMSLEC accreditation arrives at a critical time, aligning with new state mandates that require all kindergarten through second-grade students to be screened for reading delays, including dyslexia, by the 2025-26 school year.

Last year, California became the 41st state to enact legislation mandating universal early screenings. According to the National Center on Improving Literacy, these brief evaluations are designed to identify students at risk for reading difficulties and serve as an initial step rather than a replacement for comprehensive assessments. Proficiency in literacy is strongly linked to broader societal outcomes including graduation rates, employment opportunities and economic stability.

In response, the Center for Neurodiversity, Learning, and Wellness expanded its train-the-trainer program to increase the number of qualified language education specialists in California, supporting compliance with state mandates. Designed by renowned experts Nancy Cushen White and Mary Farrell, the certification program launched in 2018 and has trained over 40 individuals across its four cohorts.

A distinctive feature of the University of La Verne's program is its rigorous practicum, requiring participants to complete 60 sessions with students. This hands-on experience contrasts with other programs that offer only 30-hour training sessions. Additionally, certified trainers must complete extensive observation hours and assessments with trainees.

"While foundational knowledge is beneficial for all educators, the true impact of our program lies in its practical component," explained Madhuri. "Intervention is most effective when educators can work directly with students, applying targeted strategies to address their specific challenges."

For more information, visit the University of La Verne's Dyslexia Teacher Training Professional Certificate Program webpage.

The University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit institution with comprehensive academic and professional programs to meet the dynamic needs of today's competitive workforce. Since 1891, the university has prepared students for personal and professional success with programs rooted in a liberal education that embraces ethical reasoning, diversity and inclusion, lifelong learning, and civic and community engagement. It is nationally recognized and consistently holds rankings on the U.S. News & World Report Best Education Schools, National University, Best Value Schools, Top Performers on Social Mobility, and Best Online Programs list. It was also recognized as a 2024 Wall Street Journal Best U.S. College and among the top 15 schools for student experience and social mobility. Located in Southern California, the university is a federally designated Minority- and Hispanic-Serving Institution, serving students on the historic La Verne campus, through regional campuses, and online. Learn more at laverne.edu

