University of La Verne Partners with El Rancho Unified School District to Expand College Access

This partnership strengthens the shared values and legacy of two institutions dedicated to empowering communities through education.

KEY PARTNERSHIP HIGHLIGHTS:

Guaranteed Admission & Financial Support: ERUSD graduates meeting ULV admission criteria will receive guaranteed acceptance and a minimum $19,000 scholarship per year.

Streamlined Admissions & College Prep: ERUSD students will benefit from waived application fees, dedicated counseling, and academic programs to meet university requirements.

On-the-Spot Admissions & Financial Aid Workshops: ULV will host admissions events and bilingual financial aid workshops for ERUSD families.

"Our district is dedicated to equipping students for success after high school. Collaborating with the University of La Verne broadens opportunities for our students to fulfill their educational and career goals," said Marco Villegas, superintendent of El Rancho Unified School District, which encompasses 14 schools and several academies, during a signing agreement celebration.

In addition to student-focused initiatives, the partnership benefits ERUSD employees and their families, thereby reinforcing ULV's commitment to lifelong learning and career development. Expert faculty will challenge students to think creatively, communicate effectively, and return to serve their communities with integrity.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LA VERNE:

The University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit institution with comprehensive academic and professional programs to meet the dynamic needs of today's competitive workforce. Since 1891, the university has prepared students for personal and professional success with programs rooted in a liberal education that embraces ethical reasoning, diversity and inclusion, lifelong learning, and civic and community engagement. It is nationally recognized and consistently holds rankings on the U.S. News & World Report Best Education Schools, National University, Best Value Schools, Top Performers on Social Mobility, and Best Online Programs lists. It was also recognized in Wall Street Journal's 2024 Best U.S. College and among the top 15 schools for student experience and social mobility. Classes are offered at the historic La Verne campus, regional California locations, and online. Learn more at laverne.edu.

