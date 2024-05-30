University of La Verne Partners with the Association for Continuing Higher Education for Transformative Leadership Opportunities

The University of La Verne will host the June 25-28 ACHS Emerging Leaders Institute on its historic campus in La Verne, CA and is exploring additional training and support for existing and emerging educational leaders.

LA VERNE, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of La Verne LaFetra College of Education is expanding opportunities for educational leaders to network and gain tools for professional growth at any stage of their career. The college will host this year's Association for Continuing Higher Education (ACHE) Emerging Leaders Institute, which is focused on "The Generations from Boom to Z: How to collaborate, cooperate, manage, lead, and understand." The four-day ACHE training will be held June 25-28 on the University of La Verne's historic campus in La Verne, CA.

"This partnership allows us to connect those interested in stepping into a leadership role or those who want to enhance their current capabilities to opportunities to share insights with peers and engage in practical learning that can be applied to their professional career immediately," said MD Haque, dean of LaFetra College of Education.

The institute includes interactive workshops covering leadership and program development, artificial intelligence, and working with Gen Z among other topics. To learn more about the institute and register, visit acheinc.org/2024-ache-emerging-leaders-institute.

This new affiliation is the latest among the college's efforts to increase support for leaders navigating evolving challenges in education. Earlier this year, LaFetra College launched a partnership with AASA, The School Superintendents Association for continuing education units, and now serves as the premier West Coast location for AASA professional development and organizational meetings. The college also added two new superintendents-in-residence and launched a new Center for Educational Leadership over the past year. Visit education.laverne.edu for more information.

The University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit, comprehensive institution offering a wide range of liberal arts and professional programs incorporating the same core values it was founded on in 1891 including lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity. With just over 70 percent of students from underrepresented groups, the federally designated Hispanic- and Minority-Serving Institution is one of the most diverse universities in the nation. The Southern California-based university has five colleges, including the LaFetra College of Education, which transforms individuals into effective educators, leaders, and advocates for social equity. In addition to offering classes at the historic La Verne campus, regional campuses, and online, LaFetra College supports students through university partnerships and centers of excellence. The University of La Verne is nationally recognized and consistently holds rankings on the U.S. News & World Report National University, Best Education School, Best Value Schools, Top Performers on Social Mobility, and Best Online Programs lists. It was also recognized as a 2024 Best U.S. College and among the top 15 schools for student experience and social mobility by the Wall Street Journal.

