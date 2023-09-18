University of La Verne Ranked WSJ/College Pulse 2024 Best U.S. College

"Such a prestigious recognition is a testament to the quality education and learning experiences of students as well as the tremendous commitment and dedication of our faculty, staff and university community to help students succeed." - University of La Verne President Pardis Mahdavi Tweet this

"This is an incredible honor for the University during a time when the value of an education is being debated nationally," said University of La Verne President Pardis Mahdavi. "Such a prestigious recognition is a testament to the quality education and learning experiences of students as well as the tremendous commitment and dedication of our faculty, staff and university community to help students succeed."

The University of La Verne ranked exceptionally well in two categories:

No. 12 in social mobility, which acknowledges universities with the highest proportion of students coming from lower-income families and high graduation rates. The score weighs in favor of schools that have a positive impact on the salaries of graduates, and that keep the costs of attending low.

No. 11 for student experience, based on a survey of more than 60,000 college students nationwide.

To learn more about the 2024 WSJ/College Pulse rankings, please visit https://www.wsj.com/us-news/education/wsj-best-college-rankings-princeton-12c44c47.

The University of La Verne is a nonprofit comprehensive institution offering a wide-range of liberal arts and professional programs incorporating the same core values it was founded on in 1891 - lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity. With more than 70 percent of students from underrepresented groups, the federally designated Minority- and Hispanic-Serving Institution is among the most diverse small private universities in the nation. The Southern California-based university has five colleges and offers classes at the historic La Verne campus, through regional campuses, and online. The University of La Verne is consistently recognized nationally for best value, performance on social mobility, and best online programs. Learn more about the university at laverne.edu.

