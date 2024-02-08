University of La Verne Top in U.S. News & World Report Online Program Rankings

University of La Verne's longstanding online programs, especially MBA and business, continue to be recognized in the latest U.S. News & World Report national rankings released today.

LA VERNE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of La Verne is the second highest California university ranked and among the top colleges and universities in the nation in the latest U.S. News & World Report online bachelor's in business rankings released today.

For 2024, the university held rankings in the following three categories:

Best Online Bachelor's Program

Best Online Bachelor's in Business Program

Best Online MBA Program

"In the ever-evolving landscape of business and online learning, our university stands ready and prepared to educate all of our learners," University of La Verne President Pardis Mahdavi said. "I am proud to see the university rise as a top national program for online bachelor's and MBA programs. These accolades are a testament to our commitment to excellence in delivering quality education to students wherever they may learn."

U.S. News & World Report evaluated schools in the rankings this year based on a variety of factors, such as student engagement, faculty credentials and training, services and technologies, and peer assessment. The methodology weighed how the online programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time to all types of students.

This year's edition evaluated more than 1,700 online bachelor's and master's degree programs using metrics specific to online learning. The rankings only include degree-granting programs offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions.

University of La Verne online programs currently offered include nine undergraduate degree completion programs, eight graduate professional degree programs, two credential programs, and one teacher certificate program.

Learn more by visiting laverne.edu/online.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LA VERNE

The University of La Verne is a nonprofit comprehensive institution offering a wide range of liberal arts and professional programs incorporating the same core values it was founded on in 1891 – lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity. With more than 70 percent of students from underrepresented groups, the federally designated Minority- and Hispanic-serving institution is among the most diverse small private universities in the nation. The University of La Verne is nationally recognized and consistently holds rankings on the U.S. News & World Report Best Education Schools, National University, Best Value Schools, Top Performers on Social Mobility, and Best Online Programs list. It was also recognized as a 2024 Best U.S. College and among the top 15 schools for student experience and social mobility by the Wall Street Journal & College Pulse.

