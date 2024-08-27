University of La Verne Welcomes New Enrollment Management Vice President

Alaina Dunn, a longtime admissions and recruitment leader, will spearhead enrollment strategies across the university's diverse programs.

LA VERNE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of La Verne welcomes longtime leader in admissions and recruitment, Alaina Dunn, as the new vice president of enrollment management. A seasoned leader with nearly 20 years of experience in admissions and recruitment, Dunn brings a wealth of expertise from her leadership roles across five institutions.

"We are delighted to have Alaina Dunn join the University of La Verne," said Interim President Risa Dickson. "Her vast experience and proven track record in driving enrollment growth will play a key role in advancing our mission and positioning the university for continued success."

Dunn most recently served as assistant vice president of Admissions at Palo Alto University, where she was recognized for her strategic leadership and commitment to access and diversity. In her new role at the University of La Verne, Dunn will lead the university's enrollment efforts across its five colleges and regional campuses, serving a diverse student body that includes traditional undergraduates, adult learners, and transfer students.

"I am honored to join the University of La Verne and look forward to working collaboratively with the campus community to expand access to higher education," said Dunn. "I am committed to utilizing data and technology to optimize enrollment operations while fostering a collaborative and transparent approach with both campus and community stakeholders."

As the university's chief enrollment officer and a key member of the president's executive cabinet, Dunn will oversee admissions, financial aid, academic advising, career services, and corporate partnerships.

Dunn's career includes leadership positions at the University of California, San Francisco; University of Redlands; Pomona College; and California State University, Monterey Bay. During her tenure at Palo Alto University, Dunn notably increased the percentage of underrepresented students in the institution's clinical psychology doctorate program from 30 to more than 50 percent, reflecting her dedication to inclusivity and access.

Dunn holds degrees from Northern Arizona University and Western Washington University and is currently completing her doctorate in education and leadership from Pacific University.

Eric Bishop, '18, EdD, has served as interim vice president for enrollment management since 2022, providing steady leadership and growth during the transition. The University of La Verne extends its gratitude to Bishop for his service and contributions

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LA VERNE:

The University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit comprehensive institution founded in 1891 on four core values: lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity. Located in Southern California, the university is a federally designated Minority- and Hispanic-Serving Institution, serving students on the historic La Verne campus, regional campuses, and online. It is consistently listed in U.S. News & World Report rankings for National Universities, Best Value Schools, Top Performers on Social Mobility and Best Online Programs.

Media Contact

Jamie K. Ayala, University of La Verne, 909-448-4999, [email protected], https://laverne.edu/

SOURCE University of La Verne