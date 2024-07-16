University of Louisville Adopts Terra Dotta Global Engagement Platform

"Moving to Terra Dotta's global engagement platform is a game changer as the platform is doing the manual, data-entry work of up to five FTEs." --Dr. Paul Hofmann, the University of Louisville Associate Vice Provost for International Affairs Post this

"Moving to Terra Dotta's global engagement platform is a game changer as the platform is doing the manual, data-entry work of up to five FTEs," said Dr. Paul Hofmann, the University of Louisville Associate Vice Provost for International Affairs. "Now, our team of international education professionals has more time to promote global experiences and support students in these efforts – which is their true calling – and can apply modern data management principles to help grow our programs."

The integration of Terra Dotta's seven cloud-based solutions into an enterprise platform will help manage the processes and data for outgoing study abroad, incoming international student and scholar services, agreements and travel risk management – including access to the award-winning AlertTraveler® mobile solution.

"We are excited to work with the University of Louisville to help digitally transform the management of their International Center programs as we project an increase in efficiency and revenue," said Ben Psillas, CEO of Terra Dotta. "Managing all global programs from one platform will help Louisville's international education professionals enable more data-driven insights creating more time for program development and student advising."

Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 700 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.

