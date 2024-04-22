University of Medicine and Health Sciences Celebrates Historic Match Day for Graduating Students

"The outstanding achievement of our UMHS graduates in attaining residencies highlights their remarkable resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to pursuing their dreams of practicing medicine." Post this

"The 2024 National Residency Match included a record high number of applications, and UMHS is proud to announce that a historic 91% of our first-time applicants secured a residency this year," Ross said. "This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy considering the exceptional circumstances faced by our students who entered this year's Match, who encountered the COVID-19 outbreak shortly after embarking on their medical school journey. The outstanding achievement of our UMHS graduates in attaining residencies amidst such formidable obstacles highlights their remarkable resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to pursuing their dreams of practicing medicine."

During their fourth year at UMHS, medical students begin the process of securing post-graduate residency positions across renowned teaching hospitals in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Graduating as Doctors of Medicine (M.D.), they begin their internship year alongside their North American counterparts, delving into various specialties and engaging in diverse and challenging residency training programs.

Committed to supporting the successful transition of its graduates from medical students to residents, UMHS recently hosted a webinar titled "Residency Match Insights: What to Expect During Your First Year." The discussion featured two UMHS alumni: Dr. Kerthy Sugunathevan, currently a Resident in General Surgery at Detroit Medical Center Sinai Grace, and Dr. Zach Vandeveer, a PGY1 IR resident specializing in Interventional Radiology at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan. During the webinar, Dr. Sugunathevan and Dr. Vandeveer shared their experiences as new residents, provided valuable advice, and addressed questions from attendees.

"We take great pride in the accomplishments of our UMHS alumni, including Dr. Sugunathevan and Dr. Vanderveer, who are continually learning and improving health outcomes," said President Ross. "As our newest class of residents begin their medical careers, we are confident in their ability to continue this legacy of excellence. Their unwavering commitment to compassionate care reflects the values instilled at UMHS, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact they will have on their patients and communities."

